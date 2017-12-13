Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has declared that the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 was already a done deal.

Governor Al-Makura made the declaration while receiving members of the Democratic Youth Assembly (DYA), who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Lafia, on Wednesday.

He revealed that the all the All Progressives Congress governors were only waiting for electioneering activities to begin for them to launch their campaign for the president.

He maintained that as soon as the ban on electioneering campaign for 2019 general elections has been lifted, the APC governors would go all out to ensure the realisation of President Buhari’s re-election to enable him continue with the good work being done for Nigerians.

According to him, the President has brought about sanity in the country by restoring hope and security of lives and property thereby making it possible for many Nigerians who were already contemplating relocating to other countries before his coming on board to remain happily.

Said he, “The re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, my mentor, come 2019 is a walkover, because the sanity he has brought to this country and the restoration of security of lives and property of the citizenry, among many other achievements, will speak for him.”

“For us in the APC Governors Forum, we are only waiting for the whistle to be blown so that we can do the needful to actualise this noble project of ensuring Mr. Presidents remains in Aso Rock beyond 2019”.

The governor also commended the DYA for the initiative and assured it of his unflinching support to enable it achieve the set goal.

Earlier national chairman of the group, Hon. Kassim Mohammed Kassim, had informed the governor that the DYA was a body of highly committed Nigerians who are out to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election come 2019.

He said that the only way to effectively appreciate the laudable policies and programmes of President Buhari was to ensure his re-election so as to enable him deliver more dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.