The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura
13th December 2017 - ACF urges FG to probe fuel scarcity
13th December 2017 - 2019: Atiku out to destroy 2023 Igbo presidency – Group
13th December 2017 - Lagos recreational parks set to host visitors, guests at Yuletide
13th December 2017 - Delta 2019: Again, Ibori endorses Okowa for second term
13th December 2017 - Stop intimidating us with restructuring, northern senators tell proponents
13th December 2017 - Half of world’s population can’t get basic health services, says WHO
13th December 2017 - NUPENG assures of regular supply of petrol during Yuletide
13th December 2017 - Owu Convention: Obasanjo promises to support youth development initiatives
13th December 2017 - Kebbi Police rescues two boys from kidnappers
Home / Cover / National / Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura

Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura

— 13th December 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has declared that the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 was already a done deal.

Governor Al-Makura made the declaration while receiving members of the Democratic Youth Assembly (DYA), who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Lafia, on Wednesday.

He revealed that the all the All Progressives Congress governors were only waiting for electioneering activities to begin for them to launch their campaign for the president.

He maintained that as soon as the ban on electioneering campaign for 2019 general elections has been lifted, the APC governors would go all out to ensure the realisation of President Buhari’s re-election to enable him continue with the good work being done for Nigerians.

According to him, the President has brought about sanity in the country by restoring hope and security of lives and property thereby making it possible for many Nigerians who were already contemplating relocating to other countries before his coming on board to remain happily.

Said he, “The re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, my mentor, come 2019 is a walkover, because the sanity he has brought to this country and the restoration of security of lives and property of the citizenry, among many other achievements, will speak for him.”

“For us in the APC Governors Forum, we are only waiting for the whistle to be blown so that we can do the needful to actualise this noble project of ensuring Mr. Presidents remains in Aso Rock beyond 2019”.

The governor also commended the DYA for the initiative and assured it of his unflinching support to enable it achieve the set goal.

Earlier national chairman of the group, Hon. Kassim Mohammed Kassim, had informed the governor that the DYA was a body of highly committed Nigerians who are out to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election come 2019.

He said that the only way to effectively appreciate the laudable policies and programmes of President Buhari was to ensure his re-election so as to enable him deliver more dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura

— 13th December 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has declared that the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 was already a done deal. Governor Al-Makura made the declaration while receiving members of the Democratic Youth Assembly (DYA), who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Lafia, on Wednesday….

  • ACF urges FG to probe fuel scarcity

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna Irked by ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged the Federal Government to fish out those behind the scarcity. The group wondered why there should be fuel scarcity at this period when there had been steady supply of the product since…

  • 2019: Atiku out to destroy 2023 Igbo presidency – Group

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A political group, Initiative for Demonstrating Change, on Wednesday, picked hole in the presidential ambition of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying it was a plot to scuttle the target of the Igbo to become president in 2023. It said that Igbo’s quest to be president come 2023 would…

  • Lagos recreational parks set to host visitors, guests at Yuletide

    — 13th December 2017

    Mr Abdulateef Olajide, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) on Wednesday said that its recreational parks were ready to host families and children at Yuletide. Olajide told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that all LASPARK parks would start to receive visitors and fun seekers from Dec.14,…

  • Delta 2019: Again, Ibori endorses Okowa for second term

    — 13th December 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Despite growing speculations that he has withdrawn his support for the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, has again endorsed for another term in office. That was the second time Ibori would publicly endorsed Governor Okowa, having done…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share