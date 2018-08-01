– The Sun News
BUHARI

Buhari presides over FEC meeting

— 1st August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and quite a number of members in attendance, started at few minutes after 11:00a.m.

The opening prayer (Muslim) was said by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who sought God’s guidance through the interesting times Nigeria is currently passing through.

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who said the Christian prayer, asked for God’s guidance through the day’s deliberations.

Details later…

