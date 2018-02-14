The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - 2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco
14th February 2018 - Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured
14th February 2018 - Petrol price rose by 28.4% in January – NBS
14th February 2018 - Food sufficiency: CBN partners RIFAN to empower 12.2m farmers
14th February 2018 - Delta partners private firms to revive ailing industries
14th February 2018 - Bauchi Police arrest four suspects over murder of filling station manager
14th February 2018 - Stay clear of our land, Deji of Akure warns Fulani herdsmen
14th February 2018 - UPDATE: NCAA, AIB probe Delta Airlines engine fire incident
14th February 2018 - 8th National Assembly most vibrant in Nigeria’s history, says Rep
14th February 2018 - JUST IN: Tinubu meets Oyegun, APC leaders in Abuja
Home / Cover / National / Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress

Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress

— 14th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Christians in the country to pray for peace and progress as they embark on this year’s Lenten season.

The President noted that Nigeria’s existence as one united country was a divine arrangement and that nothing should be done to break it apart.

In a message to Nigerian Christians on the solemn occasion, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quotes Buhari as saying that as Christians join their counterparts worldwide to emulate the Christ’s example who fasted for 40 days at the beginning of His earthly ministry, they should “pray fervently for the country’s unity and progress.”

President Buhari called for love, brotherliness and concern for the less privileged among all Nigerians in order to strengthen the bond of unity.

“As Christians begin the period of increased prayers, piety, sacrifice and selfless services, the President wishes them and all Nigerians well,” the statement read.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

2 Comments

  1. Tony 14th February 2018 at 2:24 pm
    Reply

    If you want peace and progress in Nigeria which have eluded us since you assumed office call your hausa / fulani boko haram fighters you rehabilitated as herdsmen causing mayhem all over Nigeria to order.
    As for your bid for re election in 2019 we will not vote for you. Never.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 14th February 2018 at 3:35 pm
    Reply

    It is not prayers, it is the Sword. God will not come down from heaven to fight for the natives of this territory of the natives against fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives. God will only support the natives fight in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco

— 14th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The second term ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State received a boost, on Wednesday, when the executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state passed a vote confidence on his administration. In a communiqué signed by 20 executive members after an enlarged…

  • Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured

    — 14th February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri A renewed violence between Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja communities in Delta State broke out, on Tuesday, leaving in its wake one person dead and six others reportedly injured. The Daily Sun reliably gathered that the crisis started from Ogbe-Ijoh community, in Warri South West Local Government Area around 9:30a.m. when youths engaged neighbouring Aladja in…

  • Petrol price rose by 28.4% in January – NBS

    — 14th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that the average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) increased by 28.4 percent year-on-year, in January 2018. It also stated that the average price also increased by 11.1 percent month-on-month to N190.9 in January 2018 from N171.8 in December 2017. NBS disclosed…

  • Food sufficiency: CBN partners RIFAN to empower 12.2m farmers

    — 14th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Hopes of Nigeria attaining food sufficiency in the nearest future brightened, on Wednesday, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has partnered with Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) to empower 12.2 million farmers under the fully digitalised second phase of the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP). The apex bank, which disclosed that…

  • Delta partners private firms to revive ailing industries

    — 14th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba As part of its commitment to revamp some ailing industries in the state, the Delta State Government said it has entered into a strategic partnership with some private establishment. Addressing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, in Asaba, on Wednesday, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share