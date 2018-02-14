Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Christians in the country to pray for peace and progress as they embark on this year’s Lenten season.

The President noted that Nigeria’s existence as one united country was a divine arrangement and that nothing should be done to break it apart.

In a message to Nigerian Christians on the solemn occasion, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quotes Buhari as saying that as Christians join their counterparts worldwide to emulate the Christ’s example who fasted for 40 days at the beginning of His earthly ministry, they should “pray fervently for the country’s unity and progress.”

President Buhari called for love, brotherliness and concern for the less privileged among all Nigerians in order to strengthen the bond of unity.

“As Christians begin the period of increased prayers, piety, sacrifice and selfless services, the President wishes them and all Nigerians well,” the statement read.