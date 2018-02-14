Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress
— 14th February 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Christians in the country to pray for peace and progress as they embark on this year’s Lenten season.
The President noted that Nigeria’s existence as one united country was a divine arrangement and that nothing should be done to break it apart.
In a message to Nigerian Christians on the solemn occasion, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quotes Buhari as saying that as Christians join their counterparts worldwide to emulate the Christ’s example who fasted for 40 days at the beginning of His earthly ministry, they should “pray fervently for the country’s unity and progress.”
President Buhari called for love, brotherliness and concern for the less privileged among all Nigerians in order to strengthen the bond of unity.
“As Christians begin the period of increased prayers, piety, sacrifice and selfless services, the President wishes them and all Nigerians well,” the statement read.
If you want peace and progress in Nigeria which have eluded us since you assumed office call your hausa / fulani boko haram fighters you rehabilitated as herdsmen causing mayhem all over Nigeria to order.
As for your bid for re election in 2019 we will not vote for you. Never.
It is not prayers, it is the Sword. God will not come down from heaven to fight for the natives of this territory of the natives against fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives. God will only support the natives fight in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!