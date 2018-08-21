NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined thousands of Muslim faithful to observe the two raka’at Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, Katsina State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president arrived the Eid Praying Ground in company of his aides and relatives at about 9.48 a.m.

NAN further reports that the president performed the annual sacrifice of slaughtering of the ram immediately after the prayer session.

READ ALSO Eid-El-Kabir: Emir Sanusi leads Eid prayer, preaches peace, love

He trekked for over 800 metres from the prayer ground to his private residence amidst chanting of `Sai Baba’ by well- wishers.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Daura, Safiyanu Dansanwai, who led the prayer, stressed the need for peace.

He called on the Muslim ummah to pray for peace, harmony and development of the country.

NAN reports that the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar was among the thousands of faithful who performed the two raka’at prayer.