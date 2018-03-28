The Sun News
Buhari rejecting Oyegun tenure extension, indictment on President – ADP

— 28th March 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja
Opposition party Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Wednesday said that President Buhari’s public rejection of a tenure extension to the John Odigie-Oyegun Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) was an “indictment on the competency” of the President.
According to the party, if President Buhari was in tune with the activities of party such a disagreement would have been nipped in the bud, saving the nation and the party of embarrassment.
Analysing the President’s Tuesday speech at the end of the meeting, ADP Chairman Yabagi Sani asked: “How could Buhari make orders and the Governor of Kogi, with the APC Publicity Secretary, counter at the conclusion while the briefed the press that what they did earlier was unambiguous?
“This is a clear indictment on the competency of Mr. President” Sani said.
“Of course, one may be tempted to ask where was President Buhari when the decision was first taken that Oyegun’s tenure should be elongated. Was he not part of the meeting? Why the sudden U-turn?” Sani asked.
“Why did they want to set up a committee again to study the President’s proposal?
“It is our hope at Action Democratic Party (ADP) that they are only playing politics with themselves and not with the lives of Nigerians,” Sani concluded.
