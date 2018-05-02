The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects in Zamfara
2nd May 2018 - 36 ships laden with petroleum, food items to arrive Lagos ports
2nd May 2018 - Delta Assembly mourns Oyo Speaker
2nd May 2018 - 2019 : I’m yet to decide on re-election – Gov. Badaru
2nd May 2018 - Delta 2019: Councilors to buy nomination form for Okowa’s second term
2nd May 2018 - Why I’m working hard to make Bayelsa safe – Dickson
2nd May 2018 - Army warns personnel against revealing official secrets on social media
2nd May 2018 - Sales girl docked over alleged misappropriation
2nd May 2018 - Transporter allegedly issues dud cheque in repaying loan
2nd May 2018 - Corps member begins N15m CDS project in Imo
Home / National / Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects in Zamfara

Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects in Zamfara

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, governors and ministers are to inaugurate multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara State as part of the 7th Anniversary of Governor Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration.

Chairman of the anniversary committee, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this at a press conference, in Gusau, on Wednesday.

Liman, who is the state Commissioner for Health, said about 109 projects comprising hospitals, roads, schools were expected to be inaugurated during the ceremonies.

“Even though the date for the president’s visit is not officially announced , but it would be made available to the public later.

“The Vice president is to start with the inauguration of the 61km Dauran-BirninMagaji-Kaura-Namoda road, township roads and semi urban water projects in Bakura and Zurmi local government areas this month.

“While, the schedules of president’s visit would be communicated later.

“We also have water, roads and electrification projects executed by the state governments at the new army brigade, Gusau,” he said

According to him, “Other important personalities to visit the state during the ceremonies comprised Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, governors of Sokoto, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Katsina and Kano states.

“Others would be Sultan of Sokoto, former governors of the state, National Assembly members, religious and community leaders in the country, among others.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects in Zamfara

— 2nd May 2018

NAN President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, governors and ministers are to inaugurate multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara State as part of the 7th Anniversary of Governor Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration. Chairman of the anniversary committee, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this at a press conference, in Gusau, on Wednesday. Liman, who is the state Commissioner…

  • lagos port

    36 ships laden with petroleum, food items to arrive Lagos ports

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Thirty six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from May 2 to May 26. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made the disclosure in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency…

  • Delta Assembly mourns Oyo Speaker

    — 2nd May 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State House of Assembly has expressed grief over the sudden death of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Michael Adesina Adeyemo, who passed on last Friday, April 27 at the age of 47. At resumption of plenary, on Wednesday, members of the Delta State House of Assembly observed…

  • 2019 : I’m yet to decide on re-election – Gov. Badaru

    — 2nd May 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Governor Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has said he is yet to decide whether to seek re-election in the 2019 general election. Governor Badaru is Chairman National convention of All Progressive Congress (APC). This was coming when 27 members of the state’s Assembly passes a vote of confidence on the…

  • CIVIL SERVICE BAYELSA

    Why I’m working hard to make Bayelsa safe – Dickson

    — 2nd May 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said his administration was working very hard to make the state Houston of Nigeria and Africa as a whole. According to him, being the historical headquarters of oil and gas in Nigeria and Africa, Bayelsa State deserves to be the Houston of Nigeria and…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share