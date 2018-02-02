The Sun News
Latest
2nd February 2018 - Buhari, Obaseki discuss human trafficking
2nd February 2018 - Dalung to cheer CHAN Eagles
2nd February 2018 - Presidency accuses The Sun, other media, of promoting hate speech
2nd February 2018 - No regrets fighting Apartheid in South Africa – Buhari
2nd February 2018 - U.S.: Victims father lunges at Larry Nassar in court hearing
2nd February 2018 - Traders blame high costs of food in Kaduna on fuel scarcity
2nd February 2018 - Frequent sex during pregnancy does not hasten labour – physician
2nd February 2018 - BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’: Viewers displeased with Biggie’s voice
2nd February 2018 - Benue Killings: Why Buhari did not rush to comment – Enang
2nd February 2018 - 3,000 volunteers for Yellow Fever vaccination in Borno – WHO
Home / Cover / National / Buhari, Obaseki discuss human trafficking

Buhari, Obaseki discuss human trafficking

— 2nd February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja |

President Muhammadu Buhari and Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki had their first official meeting since the latter assumed leadership in his state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on November 12th, 2016.

Obaseki told State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting on Friday that he discussed critical issues, such as including human trafficking and irregular migration, which have become synonymous with the state.

The Governor said:

“I have not seen the president officially since I became the governor of Edo State, so I came to pay him a proper visit and to pledge our support, particularly since he got back home from his medical leave and the family accident. So, I used the opportunity to felicitate with him and to wish him well.

“I discussed two critical issues that bother us in Edo. One is the issue of human trafficking and irregular migration. As you know it is a problem with Edo which we have accepted and we have rolled out our strategies to deal with them and we want to work with the Federal Government and other agencies of government to end this scourge of human trafficking and modern slavery. It is against the ethos of humanity for us to accept what is going on with our young people today.

“So, I came to see the president to explain what we are doing in Edo State and to solicit for more Federal support for our actions.”

On some returnees expressing dissatisfaction with the stipend given them, the governor said:

“That is part of the challenge. The issues are very complex. The first set that were brought back by International Organization for Migration (IOM) were given stipend, but the last wave of returnees that were repatriated, nothing was given to them and they were a bit agitated.

“What we have done in Edo is that to help returnees settle and [be] reintegrated back to their families, we give them stipend for three months. So, what we have done this time around is to bring them to Benin city and then give them [their] first stipend to go back home to attend the skills acquisition centres which we have set up to train them.”

On the latest on bad portion of Benin Auchin Road, Obaseki:

“We did not spend a lot of money, but fortunately the Federal Government has responded to the issue of the Benin-Auchi road. As I speak now, the Minister for Works is inspecting what has been done on the road; and for those who have [had] the benefit of using that road in the past three months, you will acknowledge that the Federal Government has done quite good remedial work; and we hope that, with the funds that have been released to pay the contractors, they will now begin proper work.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari, Obaseki discuss human trafficking

— 2nd February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja | President Muhammadu Buhari and Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki had their first official meeting since the latter assumed leadership in his state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on November 12th, 2016. Obaseki told State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting on Friday that he discussed critical issues, such…

  • Dalung to cheer CHAN Eagles

    — 2nd February 2018

    Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung will be in Casablanca on Sunday February 4, 2018 to cheer the Super Eagles to victory when they meet the hosts Morocco in the final of the 2018 African Nations Cup. Nigeria defeated Sudan by a lone goal in one of the semifinals while their opponents Morocco…

  • Presidency accuses The Sun, other media, of promoting hate speech

    — 2nd February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja | The Presidency has accused The Sun Newspaper of promoting “hate speech”, decrying a columnist with Saturday Sun of alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari was the first to endorse the Benue massacre on New Year Day. Addressing State House Correspondents in the Presidential Villa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and…

  • No regrets fighting Apartheid in South Africa – Buhari

    — 2nd February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja | President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said Nigeria had no regret fighting the apartheid scourge in South Africa until a full democratic system was established in the country. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari stated this when  he received…

  • Traders blame high costs of food in Kaduna on fuel scarcity

    — 2nd February 2018

    NAN Prices of food items have increased in the last one month in Kaduna metropolis, a check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reveals. A check at the Central Market, Kaduna, on Friday, revealed that rice, beans, millet, maize, wheat and soya beans were the most affected, while the prices of semovita and spaghetti…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share