Home / Cover / National / Buhari not under foreign pressure to drop 2019 bid – Presidency
BUHARI

Buhari not under foreign pressure to drop 2019 bid – Presidency

— 15th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as ‘fiction’, reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure from foreign nations not to seek re-election.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, described the author of the report published by a national daily (not Daily Sun), as having “a brain wave or got procured by anti-democratic elements, and then penned the mischief.”

The Presidential spokesman insisted that President Buhari is held in very high esteem, and the work he is doing for Nigeria highly lauded, in the countries purported to be pressuring him not to run.

Adesina in the statement said, “According to the report under the headline, ‘Pressure mounts on Buhari not to seek re-election,’  foreign powers, including the European Union, United States of America, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, are putting pressure on President Buhari not to seek re-election, due to some concocted reasons.

“We thought fake news was the sole preserve of the social media in this season. Alas, a traditional medium has caught the bug. Obviously, the author of the story just got a brain wave, or got procured by anti-democratic elements, and then penned the mischief.

READ ALSO: Onitsha traders laud Obiano for demolition of criminal hideouts

“If there are quarters in which President Buhari is held in very high esteem, and the work he is doing for Nigeria highly lauded, it is in the countries mentioned. Some of them are equally bastions of democracy, and will not interfere in the democratic affairs of a sovereign country. The newspaper should simply tell its story to the marines.

“President Buhari is not a flippant or frivolous individual. He gave deep thought to the prospect, before announcing his bid for a second term in office. It is only those who fear that their goose would be cooked, if they meet with him at the polls, that are trying to dissuade him from running by all means, including sponsored newspaper stories.

“By saying it got feelers that President Buhari may opt out of the 2019 presidential election, Daily Independent embarrassed itself, and all those who love good journalism. The newspaper can surely do better.”

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Tony 15th August 2018 at 11:00 am
    Reply

    He is and he MUST drop the bid for re election because another four years for this islamist and patron of the herdsmen will facilitate the disintegration of this already divided country courtesy Buhari.

