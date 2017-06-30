Buhari not on life support, says Oyegun

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering very fast and not on life support.

The president travelled to London, for medical check-up, on May 7, 2017.

It was the president’s second medical vacation since this year.

Speaking during a television programme, monitored in Lagos, yesterday, Oyegun said the president insisted not on “life support” as claimed by Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

He described Fayose’s comments as “most unfortunate. That is the governor of Ekiti state; when he talks, you just discountenance it and move on.

“We are not his doctors, but the reports we have are very good.

“It (Fayose’s comment) is a most unfortunate thing. It is not ideal. Nobody wishes that on himself or on a nation, but, he is recovering very strongly.”

Buhari’s media adviser, Femi Adesina, had said the date of the president’s return to the country would be determined by his doctors.

“The length of the president’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally, under the able leadership of the vice-president,” he had said.

Although no official information has been released by the Presidency, regarding his state of health, the president’s wife, Aisha, said on arrival, after she visited him last month that “he is recovering very fast.

“My husband is recovering very fast. And, very soon, he will return to the country, to resume his official duties,” she said then.