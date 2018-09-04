– The Sun News
AGINIGHAN

Buhari, NDDC condole with family of ex-MD, Aginighan

— 4th September 2018

Aginighan, his son, Tammy, and police orderly died in an auto crash along the Mbiama section of the East-West Road in Bayelsa State. 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the board, management and staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) and the Ijaw Community in Delta State, in mourning former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Pastor Power Ziakede Aginighan, who died last Friday.

READ ALSO: Aginighan, ex-NDDC ag. MD, Son, orderly die in auto crash

Aginighan, his son, Tammy, and police orderly died in an auto crash along the Mbiama section of the East-West Road in Bayelsa State. 

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying that Aginighan’s leadership role in the quest for peace and development in the South-South region of the country is most remarkable, especially with his foray into politics for selfless service to his people.

In a condolence message to family, friends, professional and political associates of the deceased, the president commended the late APC chieftain’s loyalty to the party and his contributions to all the successes recorded in elections and the development of the country.

Meanwhile, the NDDC Chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, (SAN), and the Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere, condoled with the family and urged them to leave their faith “in the hands of God, despite the deep pain and sorrow they are going through as a result of this very sad and untimely demise. Nothing happens in this world except God permits it. It is most heart-breaking and devastating for a family to lose a father and son at the same time, in such tragic circumstances.

“Aginighan was passionate in the struggle for better living conditions for the Niger Delta people…” 

