The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown
14th March 2018 - Mixed reactions greet rejection
14th March 2018 - Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option
14th March 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack
14th March 2018 - Budget padding saga: Reps recall Jibrin
14th March 2018 - Neighbourhood watch: Wike accuses opposition of plot to float illegal vigilance groups
14th March 2018 - Kalu suggests better ways of fighting corruption
14th March 2018 - Buhari sacks Boroh, orders probe of amnesty programme
14th March 2018 - South East PDP congratulates Ekweremadu
Home / Cover / Politics / Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown

Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown

— 14th March 2018

•President rejects Electoral Act amendment

•He’ll hear from us –Senate

Fred Itua, Abuja

The Executive and the Legislature may be heading for another major showdown following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to decline Presidential Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Buhari revealed that he vetoed the amendment bill on the March 3.

    This came one month after both chambers of the National Assembly passed an amendment reordering the order of elections.

President Buhari while formally rejecting the proposal listed three reasons why he is opposed to the new election arrangements.

It was, however, learnt that Buhari did not return the rejected bill alongside the covering letter, which was read on the floor of the Senate.

But confirming the looming face-off, a senator who spoke on condition of anonymity, said since there was no aspect of the Senate Standing Rules which makes it impossible to override the veto of the president if he failed to return a rejected bill, the Senate is likely to veto the president.

The Senate passed the amendment bill on February 14.

The House of Representatives, had in its amendments to the 2010 Electoral Act, included section 25(1) into the Act by reordering the sequence of the elections to start from that of the National Assembly, followed by governorship  and  state Assembly elections before the presidential election, as against earlier sequence rolled out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last year.

The INEC sequence had put presidential and National Assembly elections before that of  governorship and Houses Assembly elections.

Buhari, in the letter read on the floor of the Senate, said: “Pursuant to Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I hereby convey to the Senate, my decision, on 3rd March 2018, to decline Presidential Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018 recently passed by the National Assembly.

“The amendment to the sequence of elections in Section 25 of the principal act, may infringe upon the constitutionally guaranteed discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise, undertake and supervise elections provided in Section 15(A) of the third statue to the Constitution.

“The amendment to Section 138 of the principal act to delete two crucial grounds upon which an election may be challenged by candidates, unduly limits the rights of candidates in elections to a free and fair electoral review process.

“The amendment to Section 152(3)-(5) of the Principal Act may raise constitutional issues over the competence of the National Assembly to legislate over local government elections.

“Please accept Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Before the letter was read by Saraki, the Senate had a closed door session which lasted for 30 minutes.

It was gathered that lawmakers extensively discussed the next line of action. It was learnt that lawmakers did not express any surprise, since it was certain that President Buhari was going to reject the amendment bill.

During the closed-door discussion, no resolution was taken. Instead, senators resolved to consult widely before taking their next line of action.

Briefing newsmen after plenary, Senate spokesman, Aliu Sabi Abdullahi, said there was nothing strange about the action of the president.

Abdullahi declined to make a category statement on Senate’s next line of action.

He said like other bills rejected by the president, the Senate will look at the reasons stated by Buhari and come up with an official position.

A senator from Edo State, Clifford Ordia, also did not reveal what the Senate will do next. Instead, he said the Red Chamber would do what is in the best interest of Nigerians.

“We will look at the reasons stated by the president and why he decided to veto the bill. One thing I can assure you is that we will take a decision that is in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

Senator Gilbert Nnaji from Enugu State said it was unfortunate that the president had to withdhold assent to the amendment. 

“But all I can say is that the Senate has a way of resolving it with the executive.

“At least as a body of representatives, we will certainly consult widely in order to be on the same page with our constituents so that in the end we will be seen to have done what will augur well for the country in the long run. It may not degenerate to unnecessary face-off. Not at all! But in the meantime, we look up to the Senate leadership for guidance,” he said.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe also assured that the Senate would do the needful soon.

“As a parliament, we believe that what we have done is in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. We will see what happens,” he said.

The controversy surrounding the reordering of election sequence has not gone down well with lawmakers. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is currently facing the Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions over statements credited to him.

Nine others- Abdullahi Adamu, Abu Ibrahim, Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ali Wakil, Abdullahi Gumel, Binta Masi, Yahaya Abdullahi, Andrew Uchendu and Umaru Kurfi, are facing similar probes over their comments regarding the reordering of election sequence.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown

— 14th March 2018

•President rejects Electoral Act amendment •He’ll hear from us –Senate Fred Itua, Abuja The Executive and the Legislature may be heading for another major showdown following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to decline Presidential Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018. In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Buhari…

  • Mixed reactions greet rejection

    — 14th March 2018

    Ismail Omipidan; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not surprised that President Buhari declined to assent to the new legislation “owing to his tendencies as a politician.” In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party flayed Buhari for treating the…

  • Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge

    — 14th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday, led other human rights activists, including the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and Joint Action Committee, to protest the newly introduced Land Use Charge by the Lagos State Government. The protesters, in their dozens, defied the scorching sun as they conberged on the Secretariat,…

  • Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option

    — 14th March 2018

    • As BBOG gives FG 7 days to rescue schoolgirls Parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State, yesterday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the option of negotiation, against the use of military force, to rescue the girls. The parents,  in Damaturu, said the option gave them hope on the safe return of the…

  • Again, herdsmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack

    — 14th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 25 persons were killed  Monday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Dundu village of Kwal District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the attack, which occurred at about 7pm, left several houses burnt and scores injured. It was learnt that the attackers took the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share