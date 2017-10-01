Buhari, Nana Akufo, Ekwueme others laud Okorocha

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Nana Addo Akufo of Ghana and a former vice president of Nigeria, Alex Ekwueme have commended Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha over what they described as his large heartedness to assist the less privileged to access education through his foundation. The commendation came yesterday in Owerri, the Imo state capital during the official unveiling of a book written on the governor by Dr. Wale Okediran with the title “ ROCHAS REVEALED” as part of his 55th birthday celebration.

President Buhari lauded the governor for his passion for education through his foundation which provides free education not only for the less privileged in Nigeria and the entire African continent.

Buhari who was represented at the event by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema, said that “ Okorocha has passion for education and he has been using his foundation to ensure that the children of the poor who could not go to school are now doing so because of the Rochas Foundation and I think that others should indeed emulate him”.

President Akufo of Ghana commended Okorocha whom he claimed to share the same passion with as far as education of the less privileged is concerned. “ I have continued to associate with Governor Okorocha because he shares the same vision with me which is to ensure that even the less privileged in the society have access to quality education and today in Ghana I have made it a policy that every child must have access to at least secondary education.”

Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, who unveiled the book described Okorocha as a man of courage and has equally done well as a governor, noting that whoever takes over from him in 2019 will be assessed by Okorocha’s achievement.

Former Vice President Ekwueme said that Okorocha never allowed his early political setbacks to deter him from his dreams of contributing positively to the society. “Today, Okorocha is now very famous not only as a politician but as a international philanthropist and only a man with courage can possibly do what he is doing today.

The impact of his foundation is not only felt here in Nigeria but in the entire African continent having taken the bold step of adopting five children from each country in the 55 Countries of Africa is commendable “.

Speaking earlier, Governor Okorocha said that he is the most misunderstood person, but that he has been doing things in his own way and not imitating others or pretending to be what he is not.