BUHARI

BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG

— 13th September 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

His appointment takes effect from September 14, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement was silent on the fate of Matthew Seiyefa who as the most senior Director in the (SSS), was named acting DG on August 7, following the sack of Lawal Daura by then acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for unauthorised invasion of the National Assembly and was promptly arrested right inside the presidential by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

The Presidency was reported to have reversed all changes/postings made by Seiyefa, insisting he was only on acting capacity.

Bichi, according to the statement, is a core Secret Service operative.

“He attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

“The new Director-General began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

“Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

“The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

“In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

“He was at various times the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.

“He also served as Director at State Service Academy.

“Mr. Bichi is married and with children,” the statement read.

 

 

 

  1. Mercy 13th September 2018 at 8:18 pm
    Seiyefa never stood a chance anyway. Buhari was never going to appoint a southerner to be in charge of any security apparatus.
    The apple cart must not be upset, not least as elections are around the corner.

