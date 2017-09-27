The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - Hurricane Maria fallout: Trump to visit Puerto Rico
27th September 2017 - Ex-Thai PM, Yingluck sentenced in absentia to five years in prison
27th September 2017 - Fire breaks out atop Ecuador Embassy in Washington DC
27th September 2017 - Ford, Lyft will partner to deploy self-driving cars
27th September 2017 - Rockets explosion mars US Defence Secretary’s Kabul visit
27th September 2017 - Number of babies born in Singapore fell slightly in 2016
27th September 2017 - I’m next president of Nigeria, says Fayose
27th September 2017 - Kalu to deliver UNICAL lectures on Power Devolution
27th September 2017 - Cannibal couple, who ‘murdered, ate, canned’ humans, detained
27th September 2017 - Kalu mobilizes for APC in Abia
Home / National / Buhari must restructure Nigeria -Agbakoba

Buhari must restructure Nigeria -Agbakoba

— 27th September 2017

By Chidi Obineche

Piqued by the endless buzz for the restructuring of Nigeria, former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA),  Dr Olisa Agbakoba has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to save the country from imminent collapse by giving the country a new constitution which will diffuse tension and unite disparate sub-nationalities.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Agbakoba said this against the backdrop of calls for restructuring in the country. 

The pro- democracy activist made the call at a press conference in Lagos, yesterday.

Agbakoba argued that only the president can take the chestnut out of the fire as it is beyond the National Assembly and other organs of state the president mentioned in a recent broadcast, to address the issue.

He cited Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to buttress his point, and added that this provision confers on the president “all executive powers of the federation and this includes the power to restructure Nigeria.”

Agbakoba also urged southern leaders to reach out to their northern counterparts on the issue.

“Restructuring must have a national outlook. Every constituent part of Nigeria must be carried along. In the South, there is consensus on restructuring. In the North, there is reluctance. The south needs to reach out to the north and allay their fears. The process of restructuring should involve give and take; otherwise it will fail.”

He noted that calls for restructuring lack coherence, content and advocacy and  that it must be taken to the people and not just “by having meetings and issuing endless statements.”

He further urged government to adopt the report of the 2014 National Conference which, he said, contextually examined and resolved a lot of the restructuring issues.

Agbakoba identified some challenges that may impede the process to include the “contentious issue of fiscal federalism and how to create a balance between the federal and federating units in revenue sharing”.

He advised that it should be driven by a broad principle of allowing states control over natural resources in their domain and to explore the possibility of isolating hydrocarbons “as it is now crucial to the Nigerian economy” and also  canvassed the need for greater transitional provisions to transfer ownership to oil bearing states over a certain period, but in the interim review percentage derivation.   “The relevant concept for restructuring is redistribution and not devolution of powers. The concepts are mixed up. Redistribution is when power is rearranged between the federal and regional governments. Devolution relates to powers given up by the unitary government to the regions”

Agbakoba expressed regrets that Nigeria is currently experiencing semi- autocratic democracy, and that the country’s problems is compounded by a situation when 80 percent of resources are consumed by an insignificant three percent of the population. He referred to the three percent as civil servants.

Post Views: 38
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Tai Mtn 27th September 2017 at 9:39 am
    Reply

    Is the constitutional amendments so far undertaken by the NASS not part of restructuring? The House has decided to revisit the devolution clause they did not approve recently. Why lay the job of restructuring on the President who has no legislative powers? With due respect Olisa; for sometime you have been disappointing some of us. If the President does anything, will it not stil end in the NASS? Why rigmarole?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ford, Lyft will partner to deploy self-driving cars

— 27th September 2017

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will collaborate with Lyft to deploy Ford self-driving vehicles on the ride services company’s network in large numbers by 2021. Ford and Lyft teams will begin working together to design software to allow Ford vehicles to communicate with Lyft’s Smartphone apps. Ford self-driving test vehicles will connect to…

  • I’m next president of Nigeria, says Fayose

    — 27th September 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State is confident of winning the coming presidential election when Nigerians elect a new president in 2019. The governor was hopeful that if supported by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would take over government from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). “I’m going straight to that Villa….

  • Kalu to deliver UNICAL lectures on Power Devolution

    — 27th September 2017

    Eminent businessman and former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu will on Friday, September 28, deliver a paper titled ” Devolution of Powers and the future of Nigeria” at the University of Calabar. Kalu,who governed Abia State from 1999-2007, had during his tenure sued the federal government over issues relating to resource control. ‎ The…

  • Kalu mobilizes for APC in Abia

    — 27th September 2017

    Former Abia State governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has urged members of the APC in the South East to aggressively galvanize support for the party, adding that the APC is the only political party with the masses’ interests at heart. The former governor who reaffirmed the party’s…

  • Remains of Amosun’s security aide laid to rest

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The remains of a security aide to Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, the late Assistant Superintendent of Police Olubusoye Olayinka Ogunbiyi, were laid to rest, on Tuesday, at his residence in Gudugba, Ifo Local Government Area of the state. Ogunbiyi, who until his death, was the Second-in-Command in the convoy…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share