BUHARI

Buhari moves to increase education funding

— 31st July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to urgently convene a summit on education to address the issue of funding for the sector.

This was disclosed, on Monday, by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sonny Echono, at the officials’ session of the 63rd National Council on Education (NCE), in Abuja.

The President described education as a tool for national development, insisting that its funding was key to sustainable development.

He, therefore, directed the Federal Ministry of Education to convene a national summit to explore different funding areas for education.

He assured that the three tiers of government: Federal, State and Local government would be mobilised to efficiently support the funding of education, insisting that government could not solely fund education.

READ ALSO: Niger govt. obtains N675m loan to fund constituencies projects

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the directive of Mr. President would form the fulcrum of discussion at the National Council on Education holding in Abuja this week.

Meanwhile, the Director, Educational Planning, Research and Development, Mrs. Chioma Nwadei, in her welcome remarks, insisted that education was key to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She suggested that all stakeholders join hands with the Federal Government to reduce the population of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

 

