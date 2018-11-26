Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of one of Nigeria’s renowned poets and winner of the 2017 NLNG-sponsored Nigerian Prize for Literature, Ikeogu Oke.

This was even as he has encouraged all Nigerians, the literary community and lovers of art to honour Oke’s memory by imbibing the didactic message of his works.

On behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to Oke’s family, the literary and creative community on the painful demise of the award-winning poet.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said President Buhari affirmed that as an author, journalist and poet, Oke exuded vibrancy, intelligence and innovation in his works as a social commentator, constantly in search of plausible answers and solutions to contemporary issues bedeviling his society.

Through his poetry, the President expressed the belief that Oke enriched Nigeria’s literary genre and his legacy will live on in his works, which he was incredibly proud of and committed to, as he wrote in his epic Epitaph: “Here lies a man who loved virtue and art, And gave to both his fortunes and his heart…”

He prayed God to console all who mourn the departed poet and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.