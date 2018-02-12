Buhari mourns John Shagaya

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Sen. John Shagaya.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President, in his tribute to the late senator, described him as ‘a great Nigerian whose legacies will live on in the patriotic work he did as a military officer, who rose to the position of a General, and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic that ably represented the Plateau Southern zone.’

“President Buhari also noted that at each step of his distinguished career in national service and politics, Sen. Shagaya brought his deep convictions and discipline to national, regional and community assignments and was ready to always offer his best to the development and stability of the country.

“President Buhari condoled with the Shagaya family, friends, the Government and people of Plateau State on the painful passing of their illustrious son.

“The President prayed that God Almighty will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement said.