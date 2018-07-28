Buhari mourns Hashidu Abubakar— 28th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled to the government and people of Gombe State over the passing away of a former governor, Alhaji Hashidu Habu Abubakar, on Friday.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari underscored that the country will sorely miss the wise counsels of the revered politician who also served variously as Minister of Water Resources and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.
President Buhari expressed believed that the wealth of experience and innovative thinking that Abubakar brought to the many interventions to buoy the Nigerian economy remains commendable and will always be appreciated by posterity.
He prayed that the almighty God will grant the soul of the former governor eternal rest and comfort the family he left behind.
Leave a reply