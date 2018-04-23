Buhari mourns ex-Nigeria’s envoy to Ethiopia, Adegoroye

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of a former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the nation’s Representative to the African Union, Amb. Victor Adeyeye Adegoroye, who passed on at 93.

In his condolence to the family, President Buhari commiserated with the Ondo State Government, family and friends of the late ambassador, especially those he worked with for many years as a career diplomat.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari urged the family to take solace in the fact that the patriarch of the Adegoroye family lived faithfully and served his country dutifully, believing that his contributions to national development will always be remembered and acknowledged by posterity.

President Buhari prayed that God will comfort the family and grant his soul eternal rest.