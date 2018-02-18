The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Buhari mourns, as renowned playwright, Prof Akinwunmi Isola dies at 79
18th February 2018 - NPFL: LMC hammers Sunshine, three refs, coaches
18th February 2018 - Nigerian stars paint London red with goals
18th February 2018 - Sanchez makes Man Utd fan’s day in FA Cup win at Huddersfield
18th February 2018 - …Chelsea draws Leicester in q/final
18th February 2018 - Suarez, Alba strikes give Barca win
18th February 2018 - Emergency Rule in the works
18th February 2018 - TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE
18th February 2018 - How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE
18th February 2018 - Herdsmen: What Idahosa Would Have Done – ArchBishop Ojo
Home / Cover / National / Buhari mourns, as renowned playwright, Prof Akinwunmi Isola dies at 79

Buhari mourns, as renowned playwright, Prof Akinwunmi Isola dies at 79

— 18th February 2018

 Juliana , Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Renowned playwright, actor, dramatist and cultural activist, Prof. Akinwunmi Isola, has died.

According to family sources, the revered poet passed away yesterday morning in Ibadan at the age of 79 after a protracted illness that spanned over two years. 

The late Isola, who was best known for his literary works, authored Efunsetan Aniwura, O le ku, Madam Tinubu and also translated Prof Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman and Aké: The Years of Childhood, into Yoruba.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of the renowned literary icon. A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said that the literary world would surely miss the cultural activist for his steadfastness and dedication to the promotion of the native language as a means of sustaining the culture and tradition of Africa.

The President joined the entertainment industry in mourning the loss of a producer and director whose contributions to the evolution and transformation of the entertainment industry from a disparaged genre into a major contributor to the nation’s economy will never be forgotten.

He called on other members of the academica to follow the sterling qualities of the National Merit Award Winner and Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters who was more focused on the development and transformation of minds as opposed to material gains.

The President prayed Almighty God to grant the soul of Professor Ishola eternal rest.

Similarly, the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, described the death of the literary giant as a colossal loss not only to his immediate family but to Oyo State, the Yoruba race and the world at large. The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, said that he received the news of the death of the Ibadan-born culture ambassador and progenitor of Yoruba literature with disbelief and utter shock.

By his death, the governor said that the state had lost a venerated son of the soil, who devoted his life to the promotion of Yoruba culture through his creative works and huge contributions to the global body of knowledge.

As a student at the University of Ibadan, Isola wrote ‘Efunsetan Aniwura,’ a play the governor said had remained a timeless piece in teaching lessons on abuse of power and retribution, while he said that his epic novel, ‘O le ku,’ was also evergreen. Quoting from William Shakespeare’s book, ‘As You Like it,’ the governor said that the world was a stage, where he said Isola had played his part meritoriously and had gloriously exited to be with his maker. Ajimobi said, the late Prof. Isola was also a blessing to his Alma Mater, Wesley College, Ibadan, because he composed the school anthem, which is still in use till date.

His words: “He was a man of many parts. Not only was he a prolific writer, but he was also a talented actor and astute broadcaster who churned out many plays, drama series and box office films.”

“Prof Akinwumi Isola was an unabashed believer in the promotion of the Yoruba language, which he once demonstrated by being the first person to deliver a university convocation lecture in Yoruba at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, which was very unconventional.”

The governor prayed the Lord to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari mourns, as renowned playwright, Prof Akinwunmi Isola dies at 79

— 18th February 2018

 Juliana , Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Renowned playwright, actor, dramatist and cultural activist, Prof. Akinwunmi Isola, has died. According to family sources, the revered poet passed away yesterday morning in Ibadan at the age of 79 after a protracted illness that spanned over two years.  The late Isola, who was best known for his literary works, authored Efunsetan Aniwura,…

  • NPFL: LMC hammers Sunshine, three refs, coaches

    — 18th February 2018

    George Aluo The League Management Company (LMC) yesterday came hard on unrepentant Akure side Sunsine FC, imposing a three point deduction on the club. Supporters of the club, are known to have perennially broken the rules of the league with their violent conduct.   In a Summary Jurisdiction notice issued the club Friday night, the…

  • Emergency Rule in the works

    — 18th February 2018

    …Why proposal for declaration of state of emergency in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara states won’t quell crisis ONYEDIKA AGBEDO The recent call by a Coalition of Northern Groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in states where the herdsmen menace has continued unabated despite the current efforts of the security agencies to…

  • TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE

    — 18th February 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen The assignment given to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seen by some cynics as a risky political venture. However, in this interview, Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the party, Henry Ajomale, commends the President for the initiative, insisting that…

  • How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE

    — 18th February 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Convener of the South East Elders Forum, Dr Dozie Ikedife, has analyzed the recent All Progressives Congress (APC)’s greenlight to yield to the yearnings of many Nigerians to restructure the country. He made some quality suggestions on the direction the restructuring should go with time frame attached to it, if Nigerians must…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share