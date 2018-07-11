The Sun News
WORLU

Buhari mourns Amb. Worlu

— 11th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the spouse, family members as well as the government of people of Edo State following the demise of Amb. Queen Worlu, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, who died at her post, on Monday, July 9.

According to the statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the order for the immediate evacuation of her body by President Buhari has been effected by the Nigerian Air Force.

The President described the loss of Worlu, a career diplomat appointed ambassador in 2017 after 30 years of foreign service, as a painful loss to the nation.

“Ambassador Worlu was a talented career officer who gave her best to the nation. She was an admirable diplomat who was associated with the good relationship that exists between Nigeria and all the counties of her posting,” noted the President.

“We pray to God to give her family the fortitude to bear this sad loss.”

