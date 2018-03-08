Buhari mourns Akwe-Doma

Saraki, Al-Makura, Ndoma-Egba, others eulogise ex-Nasarawa gov

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Linus Oota, Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the passing away of their former governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Tuesday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the family, friends and kinsmen of the astute leader, who served the nation as a civil servant for many years, and later rose through the ranks to become a Permanent Secretary.

The president affirmed that Doma, who also served as a deputy governor in the old Plateau State, worked assiduously for the country as a member of the Presidential Joint National Consultative and Advisory Committee of Traditional Rulers and Leaders of Thought (1995–1998) and the National Committee on the Future of Higher Education in Nigeria (1996–1998), among others.

“As the elected governor of the state, 2007-2011, the president commends the sacrifices of Alhaji Doma in promoting peaceful co-existence, infrastructure development in the state, particularly his zeal to improve the standard of education,” the statement read.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the departed soul eternal rest, and comfort members of his family.

Also, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, expressed grief over Akwe-Doma’s death.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the late former governor as a committed public servant who served the country in many capacities with distinction.

“It is sad to hear of the demise of ex-governor Akwe Doma. He was a contemporary during my tenure as governor of Kwara State,” Saraki said. “My interactions with him during the period revealed a man with deep intellect, experience and passion for service.

“Little wonder he rose through the ranks to become a Permanent Secretary in the old Plateau State and later served as deputy to a former governor of the state, late Chief Solomon Lar, before he was elected substantive governor of Nasarawa State and served from 2007 – 2011.

“My condolences go to his immediate family at this period of grief. I, also, commiserate with the people and government of Nasarawa State over this irreparable loss,” the Senate president said.

Saraki prayed God to count the soul of the deceased among the righteous in Aljanah Firdaus and grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Al- Makura, has described the death of the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Aliyu Akwe Doma as a monumental loss to the state and the entire country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Musa Elayo. Al-Makura said the elder-statesman was a point of reference for stability, consensus and nation building.

The statement said: “He was a dedicated bridge builder and champion of unity who, through his vast experince and uncommon goodwill, brought peace and prosperity to former Plateau and present day Nasarawa state, where he served as deputy governor and governor, respectively

“As a frontline public servant, he promoted values which enhanced our firm belief in our common humanity as a people with one destiny under God.

“As an architect of unity, he defended and promoted our rich cultural heritage for which he will be greatly missed by all,” he stated further.

“We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss of a great statesman. You are in our thoughts and prayers” Almakura said.

“To say he was a larger than life character would be an understatement and we will always remember him as a great promoter of justice and peace.”

Similarly, Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has condoled with the family, government and people of Nassarawa State over Akwe Doma’s demise.

In a release signed by his Special Assistant on Communications, Mrs Clara Braide, the NDDC chairman described the death of the late former governor as a great loss not only to his family and Nasarawa State, but, also, to the country in general.

“It is a route that all human beings will one day travel through. Nonetheless, it is a very sad incident, especially when his wealth of experience would have come to bear as the nation moves into a very critical period.

“It is truly sad and our thoughts are with the family at this time,” he said.

Ndoma-Egba prayed God for the repose of the soul of the deceased and to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, described Akwe Doma as one of the founding fathers who fought for the creation of the state in 1996.

Doma, who governed Nasarawa State from 2007 to 2011 and lost his re-election to the incumbent Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in the 2011 governorship election died Tuesday in an Israeli hospital.

The speaker described his demise as a colossal loss and big blow to the entire people of the state considering his immense contributions to peace and development of the state.

Abdullahi, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, said late Akwe-Doma offered selfless services to the people of the state.

He said: “He was a very humble elder statesman and contributed a lot to the development of not only Nasarwa State but, also, to the development of the entire country, especially in maintenance of peace and unity

“His demise is heartbreaking and painful, but God gives life and takes at will. We are urging the family and people of the state not to be depressed, but to be courageous and have faith in God over this great loss,” he said.

Late Doma was the deputy governor under Solomon Lar in the old Plateau State from October to December 1983.

He passed on at 8:00 pm in a teaching hospital in Tel-Avivi, Israel.

The elder son of the late governor, Umar Ali Doma, told Daily Sun that the health condition of his dad worsened in the past one month before he was flown out of the country for proper medical attention where he finally passed on.