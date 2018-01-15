The Sun News
Latest
15th January 2018 - Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service
15th January 2018 - Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Katsina govt. hails military on security
15th January 2018 - ‘Injurious falsehood’ trial of Sen. Misau begins Jan. 29
15th January 2018 - I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures
15th January 2018 - 12 000 flee as Philippines warns of volcano eruption
15th January 2018 - World one step away from nuclear war, Pope warns
15th January 2018 - Saudi Arabia to reopen luxury hotel used as prison during corruption purge
15th January 2018 - Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors
15th January 2018 - Kebbi govt. donates N20m to Nigerian Legion
15th January 2018 - Sri Lanka reimposes women alcohol ban… 2 days after it was lifted
Home / Cover / National / Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors

Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors

— 15th January 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This information is posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja.

The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and the speaker Yakubu Dogara.’’

The meeting, which was still on as of the time of filing this report, might be deliberating on national issues including the recent killings reported in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Rivers.

President Buhari had condemned the reported killings in Benue and ordered the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act for prosecution.

The President, had on January 2, expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers, and the traditional ruler of Numana, Kaduna State, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife.

The traditional ruler and his wife were killed in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year, while 10 villagers were reported killed at Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages, both in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Friday night by suspected gunmen. (NAN)

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service

— 15th January 2018

(NAN) Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Maj. Gen Chukwunedum Abraham, the GOC of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday called on Nigerians to embrace the art of selfless service to humanity. They made the call after laying the wreath in commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Government House…

  • Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Katsina govt. hails military on security

    — 15th January 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Government has commended the ‘tireless efforts’ of the military at checking the menace of armed banditry and cattle rustling in the area. Speaking, on Monday, on the occasion of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Katsina, the deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said that the military had shown…

  • ‘Injurious falsehood’ trial of Sen. Misau begins Jan. 29

    — 15th January 2018

    NAN An FCT High Court Maitama on Monday adjourned until January 29 commencement of trial of Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi-Central), charged with injurious falsehood. Misau was dragged before the court by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN),  on a five-count charge. The charge bordered on injurious falsehood against…

  • I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures

    — 15th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the leadership of Benue State that he would not shield or protect any criminal who maimed and killed the people in any part of the state and the entire country. This was even as he has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to arrest…

  • Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors

    — 15th January 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This information is posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja. The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share