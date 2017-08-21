The Sun News
Buhari meets Osinbajo, Al-Makura at home

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State in his office at the residence where he is working few hours ago.

Earlier, Senior Special Assistant Legislative Matters (House of Representatives), Hon. Sulieman Kawo had at about 1:35pm emerged from the president’s residence with two letters meant for the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives to notify the legislature of his return to office.

A top presidency source had explained to State House Correspondents that President Buhari was working from home because his office was being renovated.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, also explained through his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad why Buhari is working from home.

“Some renovations are on-going at the office. He’s fully equipped office in his residence. He’ll be back to the main office after the works,” he twitted.

Buhari received briefings from Osinbajo on what had transpired while he was away for over 100 days on medical consultations with his doctors in London.

Meanwhile, wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, also took to her Twitter handle @aishambuhari and Facebook page on Monday to thank Nigerians for their prayers for her husband.

Mrs. Buhari wrote, “As we welcome our dear President back home, I am grateful to Nigerians and well-wishers all over the world for their continuous prayers and support.

“May God continue to guide, protect and bless us all and our dear country Nigeria.”

1 Comment

  1. Mizch 22nd August 2017 at 1:11 am
    Reply

    “Some renovations are on-going at the office. He’s fully equipped office in his residence. He’ll be back to the main office after the works.”
    This another name for EXTENDED VACATION. Did he go to London with the keys? Why did presidency not prepare his office before he came? Or he RUSHED to come home?

