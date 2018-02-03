The Sun News
Latest
3rd February 2018 - Buhari Meets Obaseki to discuss human trafficking, others
3rd February 2018 - Ajose Oluwatoyin 08022870682
3rd February 2018 - No regrets fighting apartheid in South Africa – Buhari
3rd February 2018 - Outrage as woman who got pregnant for son-in-law aborts pregnancy
3rd February 2018 - How 60-year-old widow was murdered, set ablaze by her gateman
3rd February 2018 - Ogun school where pupils learn inside crumbling buildings
3rd February 2018 - Shocking details of how police recruit abducted MOPOL Commander for ransom in Abia
3rd February 2018 - Hugh Masekela (1939-2018)
3rd February 2018 - Marrying irresponsible men shortens your life span
3rd February 2018 - Entrepreneur Bashorun Rotimi Obeisun, reflects on life at 60: Dad’s Death Awoken the Giant in Me
Home / Cover / National / Buhari Meets Obaseki to discuss human trafficking, others

Buhari Meets Obaseki to discuss human trafficking, others

— 3rd February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari and Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki had their first official meeting, since the latter assumed leadership in his state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on November 12, 2016.

Obaseki told State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting on Friday, that he presented to critical issues one of which was human trafficking and irregular migration, which has become synonymous with the state.

According to him, it is against the ethos of humanity to accept what is going on with young people today.

Obaseki said, “I have not seen the president officially since I became the governor of Edo State, so I came to pay him a proper visit and to pledge our support particularly since he got back home from his medical leave and the family accident, so I used the opportunity to facilitate with him and to wish him well.

“I discussed two critical issues that bother us in Edo. One is the issue of human trafficking and irregular migration. As you know is a problem with Edo, which we have accepted and we have rolled out our strategies to deal with them and we want to work with the Federal Government and other agencies of government to end this scourge of human trafficking and modern slavery. It is against the ethos of humanity for us to accept what is going on with our young people today.

“So, I came to see the president to explain what we are doing in Edo State and to solicits more federal support for our actions.”

On some returnees expressing dissatisfaction with the stipend given them, the governor said, “that is part of the challenge. The issues are very complex.”

The first set that were brought back by International Organisation for Migration (IOM) were given stipend but the last wave of returnees that were repatriated nothing was given to them and they were a bit agitated.

“What we have done in Edo is to help returnees settle and reintegrated into their families, we give them stipend for three months. So what we have done this time around is to bring them to Benin City and then give them first stipend to go back home and then be able to attend the skills acquisition centers which we have set up to train them.”

Another request was the bad portion of Benin Auchi Road, which Obaseki  said, “we did not spend a lot of money but fortunately the Federal Government has responded to the issue of the Benin-Auchi road. As I speak now, the minister for Works is inspecting what has been done on the road and for those who have the benefit of using that road in the past three months, you will acknowledge that the Federal Government has done quite good remedial work and we hope to that with the funds that have been released to pay the contractors that they will now begin proper work.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari Meets Obaseki to discuss human trafficking, others

— 3rd February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari and Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki had their first official meeting, since the latter assumed leadership in his state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on November 12, 2016. Obaseki told State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting on Friday, that he presented to critical issues one of which…

  • No regrets fighting apartheid in South Africa – Buhari

    — 3rd February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Abuja said Nigeria had no regret fighting the apartheid scourge in South Africa until a full democratic system was established in the country.  The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, Buhari stated this when he received the outgoing…

  • Politicians Buy Arms For Herdsmen – Bodejo, Miyetti Allah President

    — 3rd February 2018

    •We’ll resist plot to stop Buhari’s 2nd term Since the New Year, 2018 was ushered in, no issue has dominated public discourse as the killings following the clashes between farmers and the Fulani herdsmen in various parts of the country. But one man whose name is considered to be at the centre of the conflict…

  • Amusan to Buhari: Heed Obasanjo’s advice or risk Jonathan’s fate

    — 3rd February 2018

    Hon. Kayode Amusan, a one-time national lawmaker representing Abeokuta North, Ogun State, at the House of Representatives, is also a former Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with OPEYEMI ADELANI he advised President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the advice of former President Olusegun Obasanjo not to seek…

  • South wants to use Fulani herdsmen to destroy the North – Ango Abdullahi

    — 3rd February 2018

    The Spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi, has described the herdsmen crises in the Middle Belt as a plot by the South to split the monolithic north. In an interview with VINCENT KALU, the former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, also dismissed the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share