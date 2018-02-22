The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - 11 missing, 14 injured in Indonesia landslide
22nd February 2018 - Florida school shooting fallout: American teachers to bear arms
22nd February 2018 - Soldier shoots superior in Borno
22nd February 2018 - Buhari meets Obasanjo, Babangida, others in Aso Rock Thursday
22nd February 2018 - Yobe: 111 schoolgirls ‘unaccounted for’ after Boko Haram attack – Police
22nd February 2018 - Meningitis kills 4 in Niger
22nd February 2018 - Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards
22nd February 2018 - LG poll: INEC probes alleged Kano under-age voting
22nd February 2018 - Missing N70m: Northern senators reject ‘monkey’ story, sack Adamu
22nd February 2018 - Corruption still high in Nigeria –Transparency International
Home / Cover / National / Buhari meets Obasanjo, Babangida, others in Aso Rock Thursday

Buhari meets Obasanjo, Babangida, others in Aso Rock Thursday

— 22nd February 2018

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo adn former military head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, will be among members of the prestigious Council of State scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

This is the third time Buhari had hosted the meeting of the council that has all living former Presidents and Heads of Government as members since he assumed office in 2015.

Those expected at the meeting scheduled for the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa include former President Shehu Shagari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others expected to be in attendance include former military Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as the former Chairman of the defunct Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will also attend the meeting alongside the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; all living former Chief Justices of Nigeria; all the 36 state governors and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who are all members of the council.

The council has the constitutional duties of advising the President in the exercise of his powers with respect to national census, prerogative of mercy, award of national honours, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Judicial Council and the National Population Commission.

It also has the responsibility of advising the President whenever requested to do so, on the maintenance of public order within the federation or any part thereof.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd February 2018 at 10:15 am
    Reply

    Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists claimed a war victory over northern natives which never happened and subjected northern natives under fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. Only the Sword decides between natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soldier shoots superior in Borno

— 22nd February 2018

There was confusion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, last Sunday, as a Corporal with the Nigerian Army, identified as Peter Omobuwa, reportedly opened fire on one IF Ibiama, a captain. It was gathered that the officer, who suffered bullet wounds was taken to the 21 Brigade Medical Center, while…

  • Buhari meets Obasanjo, Babangida, others in Aso Rock Thursday

    — 22nd February 2018

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo adn former military head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, will be among members of the prestigious Council of State scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja. This is the third time Buhari had hosted the meeting of the council that has all living former…

  • Yobe: 111 schoolgirls ‘unaccounted for’ after Boko Haram attack – Police

    — 22nd February 2018

    Job Osazuwa Commissioner of Police in Yobe State, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, disclosed yesterday that 111 girls are still unaccounted for, in the aftermath of Monday’s attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi. Sumonu stated this when he spoke with newsmen in Damaturu. “815, out of the 926 students, were physically seen in…

  • Meningitis kills 4 in Niger

    — 22nd February 2018

    John Adams, Minna As the heatwave continues across some northern states, four persons have been confirmed dead in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, following the outbreak of Cerebrospinal-Meningitis (CSM) in the state. Commissioner for Health, Mustapha Jibril who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna yesterday, said so far, 31 cases have been reported…

  • Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards

    — 22nd February 2018

      First class economist and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has accepted to chair The Sun Awards 2017 ceremony scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2018. The Sun Awards, holding at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will see 23 outstanding and distinguished Nigerians receiving various awards. Confirming…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share