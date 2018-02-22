Buhari meets Obasanjo, Babangida, others in Aso Rock Thursday
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo adn former military head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, will be among members of the prestigious Council of State scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.
This is the third time Buhari had hosted the meeting of the council that has all living former Presidents and Heads of Government as members since he assumed office in 2015.
Those expected at the meeting scheduled for the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa include former President Shehu Shagari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Others expected to be in attendance include former military Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as the former Chairman of the defunct Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will also attend the meeting alongside the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; all living former Chief Justices of Nigeria; all the 36 state governors and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who are all members of the council.
The council has the constitutional duties of advising the President in the exercise of his powers with respect to national census, prerogative of mercy, award of national honours, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Judicial Council and the National Population Commission.
It also has the responsibility of advising the President whenever requested to do so, on the maintenance of public order within the federation or any part thereof.
