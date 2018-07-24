Buhari meets Kwankwaso in Aso Rock

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday night, met with some senators led by Rabiu Kwankwaso in a apparent bid to convince them to remain in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senators were sighted at the presidential villa, Abuja along with Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.

This was coming on the heels of the police summons of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Kwankwaso representing Kano state was also believed to be finalizing plans to leave the APC having fallen out with his state governor and former protege, Umar Ganduje.

There had been reports that Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were to meet with the President and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last Sunday, over the same issue but the meeting did not hold.

Saraki, who had hinted that he was considering his future in the APC, was again summoned by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear at the office of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over his alleged linkage to the wide-ranging robbery operation that resulted in the death of 33 people in Offa, Kwara State in April.