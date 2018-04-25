Buhari meets APC govs, seeks support for Oshiomhole

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday evening, met with state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC had decided to retain the current zoning formula for its national offices.

The meeting was held behind closed doors inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A top government source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Sun that the main issue on the agenda of the meeting was how the state governor would work towards the emergence of a former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, as the party’s next National Chairman.

The party’s national convention where new members of the party’s National Working Committee will emerge has been slated for May 14, in Abuja.

It was not clear yet if the party’s current chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, would be seeking re-election at the convention but the President has resolved to support Oshiomhole’s candidature.

“The President called this meeting with the progressive governors to ask them to back Oshiomhole’s candidature. That’s the purpose of the meeting administration that is the President’s position,” the source said.