– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Buhari takes over medical bill of blind corps member
23rd August 2018 - APC resumes nationwide membership registration
23rd August 2018 - Youths set court ablaze in Imo
23rd August 2018 - Investors bleed as Exchange loses N2.49tr in 7 months
23rd August 2018 - Boosting revenue through expansion of MDAs
23rd August 2018 - UDEH CHIDIEBERE IRENE 08130634134
22nd August 2018 - Why we returned to PDP – Gemade
22nd August 2018 - Oyo NURTW boss buried in Ibadan amid tears
22nd August 2018 - Okowa urges non-indigenes to partner with Delta Govt.
22nd August 2018 - Rohr inspects Kaduna’s Ahmadu Bello Stadium ahead of Super Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers
Home / Cover / National / Buhari takes over medical bill of blind corps member
BUHARI - MEDICAL BILL - NYSC CORPS MEMBERS

Buhari takes over medical bill of blind corps member

— 23rd August 2018

According to a statement, President Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics teacher in Daura.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken over the cost of medical care and treatment of a visually-impaired National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Okenala Ahmed, currently deployed to Daura, Katsina State.

He made the pledge when Ahmed, 28, a graduate of Insurance from the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, joined his colleagues corps members, to pay him Sallah homage in Daura, as part of activities to mark the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

READ ALSO: Buhari joins kinsmen for Eid el-Kabir prayers in Daura

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Jibrin Ishak, had appealed for assistance for their physically challenged member, during the President’s interaction with the corps members.

Ishak had informed President Buhari that Ahmed, who is from Offa, Kwara State, had earlier contemplated redeployment from Katsina State due to his health condition.

According to the statement, President Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics NYSC teacher at Government Day Senior Secondary School, Daura.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI - MEDICAL BILL - NYSC CORPS MEMBERS

Buhari takes over medical bill of blind corps member

— 23rd August 2018

According to a statement, President Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics teacher in Daura. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has taken over the cost of medical care and treatment of a visually-impaired National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Okenala Ahmed, currently deployed to Daura,…

  • APC MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION

    APC resumes nationwide membership registration

    — 23rd August 2018

    In a statement by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, APC appealed to party loyalists to take advantage of the opportunity to document their membership Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the immediate resumption of membership registration in all the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital…

  • MAGISTRATE COURT SET ABLAZE

    Youths set court ablaze in Imo

    — 23rd August 2018

    About 17 youths gained entry into the court complex about 6. 30 a.m. after overpowering security guards and proceeded to set ablaze the records office George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Aggrieved youths yesterday, set ablaze the record section of the magistrate’s court in Orlu, where some youths from the town are standing trial for alleged kidnap. It…

  • NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

    Investors bleed as Exchange loses N2.49tr in 7 months

    — 23rd August 2018

    Equity stakeholders in companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost a whopping N2.49 trillion or 15.64 per cent between January and July, a development that experts attributed to the political uncertainty in the country. Some financial experts who spoke on the huge loss attributed it to the political uncertainty, which has taken its…

  • REVENUE

    Boosting revenue through expansion of MDAs

    — 23rd August 2018

    The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) recently recommended the expansion of the list of Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that are scheduled to pay operating surplus to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. Though the Ministry of Finance is yet to give approval for the expansion of the MDAs’ list, we think that this is a…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share