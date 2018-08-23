Buhari takes over medical bill of blind corps member

According to a statement, President Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics teacher in Daura.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken over the cost of medical care and treatment of a visually-impaired National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Okenala Ahmed, currently deployed to Daura, Katsina State.

He made the pledge when Ahmed, 28, a graduate of Insurance from the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, joined his colleagues corps members, to pay him Sallah homage in Daura, as part of activities to mark the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Jibrin Ishak, had appealed for assistance for their physically challenged member, during the President’s interaction with the corps members.

Ishak had informed President Buhari that Ahmed, who is from Offa, Kwara State, had earlier contemplated redeployment from Katsina State due to his health condition.

According to the statement, President Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics NYSC teacher at Government Day Senior Secondary School, Daura.