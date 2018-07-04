Buhari loves Nigeria more than self, Gov. Ganduje declares

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said that President Muhammad Buhari represents the way forward for a prosperous Nigeria, insisting that the President has a greater love for Nigeria than he has for himself.

He maintained that President Buhari embodies honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability and utmost patriotism for genuine national development, the reasons he deserves the collective support of all Nigerians.

A statement, in Kano, on Tuesday and signed by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Mr. Abba Anwar, remarked that the governor made the assertion at the South-East APC dinner for President Buhari, which took place in Owerri, capital of Imo State.

In attendance at the dinner were all the newly-elected officers of the region in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some personalities from the state.

According to the Kano State governor, “Buhari is a symbol of unity. Buhari loves Nigeria more than he loves himself. He is too much committed to bringing sustainable development to our dear nation. This dinner, which is in his honour, is timely and apt,” Governor Ganduje was quoted as saying.

On the recently-concluded national convention of the APC, the governor mocked those who had held that the party was on its way to disintegration and destruction, describing the convention as a huge success for Nigeria and for the nation’s democracy

Speaking on the reason behind their support for Governor Rochas Okorocha, Governor Ganduje admitted that, “There was a gang up to humiliate our brother politically, Governor Rochas Okorocha. We went there directly and said, ‘No’! That will not happen in our presence, over our dead bodies!”

“We all believe that Okorocha is a bridge builder and therefore, he cannot be dwarfed and rubbished in our presence. We didn’t allow that calculated attempt to happen,” he stated.