Togo

Buhari leaves for Togo to attend Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS, ECOWAS summits

— 28th July 2018
  • terrorism, trans-border crimes top agenda

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave for Lome, Republic of Togo, to participate in two high-level meetings.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and  Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Ben Ayade and Abubakar Bello of Cross River and Niger States respectively.

Others on the delegation are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau; and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno; the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, are also in the President’s delegation.

The President will participate in an interactive session at the Nigerian embassy with the Nigerian community based in Togo on arrival.

Buhari will on Monday, attend the Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit which will deliberate on common security threats to countries in West Africa and members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) with a view to forging concerted strategies in tackling the menace of terrorism, trans-border crimes and other forms of violent extremism.

President Buhari had expressed support for the proposed ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit when he received the current Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo on June 29, 2018 in Katsina.

According to him, “terrorism now transcends international boundaries, and no country can combat the scourge alone.”

While in Lome, the Nigerian delegation will also participate in a meeting on a Single Currency for ECOWAS with the deadline of 2020. Being the largest economy not only in West Africa but also on the continent, Nigeria’s leadership role in this sub-regional aspiration cannot be over-emphasised.

On Tuesday, Buhari and other African leaders of the sub-region for the 53rd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

This session will be dominated by the political and security situations in Guinea Bissau, Mali and Togo; institutional reforms of the ECOWAS Commission to enhance its effectiveness; illegal migration of Africans to Europe; and the worrisome violent clashes between herders and farmers, among other issues.

A new Chair of the ECOWAS Authority is expected to take over from the incumbent and host.

