The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Jacob Naomi 08154178105
10th April 2018 - Buhari leaves for London, denies approving release of $1bn arms fund
10th April 2018 - Senate debates $1bn arms purchase, others
10th April 2018 - Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes may worsen in 2019 if… –FG
10th April 2018 - FG allowed Boko Haram to fester –Shehu of Bama
10th April 2018 - Igbo leaders blast Ohanaeze youths over attack on Nwodo
9th April 2018 - 2018 guber: Don’t outsmart smart card readers, Ekiti monarchs tell INEC
9th April 2018 - Police HQ task force recover 425 illegal firearms in FCT
9th April 2018 - Kano rejoices at Buhari’s declaration for re-election
9th April 2018 - Presidency says it has not approved $1 billion for military equipment
Home / Cover / National / Buhari leaves for London, denies approving release of $1bn arms fund
Buhari

Buhari leaves for London, denies approving release of $1bn arms fund

— 10th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria, yesterday evening, for London, the United Kingdom.

He left through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019.

While in London, Buhari will hold discussions on Nigeria-British relations with Prime Minister, Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings scheduled for April 18 to 20.

Meanwhile,  Buhari has denied approving the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to fight Boko Haram in the North East.

The denial came one week after the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, told State House Correspondents that the president had approved the funds.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, told newsmen at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, that Buhari has not approved the release of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA), to procure equipment to fight Boko Haram.

Senator Enang explained that the approval given to the Federal Government, by the National Economic Council (NEC), to spend $1 billion from the ECA is undergoing the normal legislative processes before the National Assembly.

The approval was given at the 83rd NEC chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, had distanced himself from the request and subsequently dragged the federal government to court over the matter.

Enang said the release of such money could not have been approved by president Buhari, as reported, and stressed  that the president follows due process in the running of the affairs of the country.

“In response to several issues raised about the security fund sourced for at source, from the ECA, to combat security challenges in the country and the several misreadings attending same, may l state as follows: the said sum has not and cannot be approved for spending by Mr. President.

“In accordance with best practices, Mr. President, having received approval of the sum from the NEC, made up of all the governors, now had a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, among others, to collate the need of each of the services and the money available for appropriation; Mr. President and the meeting may now present same to the Federal Executive Council for detailed consideration, or, in exercise of presidential powers may communicate same to the National Assembly for appropriation.

“This may be done, as usual, upon Mr. President consulting prior with the leadership of the National Assembly, through the Body of Principal Officers or the presiding officers of each chamber only, before originating the communication to the National Assembly.

“As at now, the process of approving the money for use is inchoate and still undergoing executive standard operating procedure before laying same before the National Assembly for appropriation.

“In summary, the said sum can only be spent upon, and in the manner as shall be approved by the National Assembly, and assented to, in the Appropriation Act or Supplementary Appropriation Act.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

Buhari leaves for London, denies approving release of $1bn arms fund

— 10th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria, yesterday evening, for London, the United Kingdom. He left through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019. While in London, Buhari will hold discussions on Nigeria-British relations…

  • Senate

    Senate debates $1bn arms purchase, others

    — 10th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Barring any last minute change, Senate will, this week, take a position on President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged approval of the release of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Accounts (ECA), to purchase security equipment to tackle Boko Haram in the North East. Last Wednesday, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, disclosed at the…

  • Herdsmen

    Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes may worsen in 2019 if… –FG

    — 10th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Food Security Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was inaugurated on March 26, has warned that the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen could get worse, next year, if efforts are not intensified to create cattle ranches or provide better security against rustling. A meeting of the  council, which…

  • Boko Haram

    FG allowed Boko Haram to fester –Shehu of Bama

    — 10th April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Shehu of Bama Kingdom of Borno State, Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, has berated the Federal Government for allowing Boko Haram enough space to operate. He described the continued menace of the  insurgent group as a mark of failure on the part of the Federal Government. Speaking  during the unveiling of…

  • Ohanaeze

    Igbo leaders blast Ohanaeze youths over attack on Nwodo

    — 10th April 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha South East Association of Town Union President Generals, has come hard on the former president and Secretary of Ohanaeze Youth Wing over the recent attack on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, describing the action as taboo in Igbo culture. National Coordinator of Association of South East President…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share