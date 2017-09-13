The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Let my people go
13th September 2017 - ASATU berths in Abia, inaugurates officers for new chapter
13th September 2017 - Ebonyi govt, Fulani herdsmen, reach truce
13th September 2017 - Vote against Obiano is blow on APGA, Ojukwu –BoT member tells Anambra electorate
13th September 2017 - NAPTIP takes war against human trafficking, child abuse to Enugu communities
13th September 2017 - Abuja arts, craft expo heralds Nigeria’s ‘37 wonders’
13th September 2017 - When Oba of Benin’s emissaries stole the show at book launch
13th September 2017 - Day Catholic Knights lifted affliction burden off Dutse residents 
13th September 2017 - Accolades as ex-beauty queen float school in Abuja 
13th September 2017 - My boyfriend loves what I do, says female mechanic
Home / World News / Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to UN summit

Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to UN summit

— 13th September 2017

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said

President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the Nigerian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 72nd summit in New York, United States.

Disclosing this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Buhari would be attending the high level segment of the summit with some governors and ministers.

The president will also meet with some world leaders and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. President Buhari will use the occasion to thank Guterres for appointing former Minister of Environment, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed as deputy-Secretary General of the world body.

According to Onyeama, the issue of terrorism, human rights and the illicit flow of financial assets would top Nigeria’s agenda at the summit.

On the sideline of the summit the Nigerian delegation will attend the Nigeria-US Business Investment Forum where the nation’s economy and job creation would be discussed. Onyeama added that the reformation of the United Nations Security Council to allow the inclusion of African countries a permanent seat just like other regions of the world would also be discussed.

Onyeama said: “We are absolutely delighted that as he did last year, Mr President would be leading a significant Nigerian delegation to UNGA, in New York. And I think that should be an excellent message to the world that Nigeria is engaged at the very highest level with the international community and that Nigeria is present in the big issues, global issues of the day.

“And under the leadership of our president, President Muhammadu Buhari, this UNGA would be no exception as we would engage robustly with the international community. One of the messages, one of the areas of focus for us, a major global challenge of course, is the issue of terrorism. And for us, of course, that is also a big priority and it is one of the priorities Mr President has identified and that the country is fully engaged in addressing.

“So, we will again be engaging with the international community in trying to find a definitive and lasting solution to the global challenge of terrorism. We would share with the international community, the challenges that we have been facing and the successes and the further support that we need in our engagement with the scourge of terrorism and also, support in freeing all the hostages held by the terrorist group here in Nigeria, the Chibok girls and all the others. And that is still a priority for this government and there will be no let up.”

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th September 2017 at 6:48 am
    Reply

    The enemy’s comic figure nickname Buhari has ran away- the end of the vanquished has come- political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria. God given victories are Republic Of Biafra of south east and Niger Delta Republic of south south. Burn Down the enemy- it is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra: APC appeal panel submits report to NWC

— 13th September 2017

…Dismiss Uba’s petition  -Madu From Romanus  Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra governorship primary appeal committee submitted its report to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) yesterday. While submitting the report to the party’s National Organising Secretary, Senator Ostia Izunaso, at the party’s national secretariat, the committee’s secretary, Dr. Nosa Aladeselu, revealed that…

  • Anambra guber: Don’t blackmail panel, youth group tells Nwoye

    — 13th September 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo A group affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), Concerned Anambra Youths, has accused the Anambra governorship candidate of the party, Tony Nwoye, of attempting to blackmail the party’s primary Appeal Committee. In a statement signed by the president of the group, Nonso Ojukwu, he said Nwoye’s recent statement accusing the committee…

  • 2 killed, scores wounded as soldiers, IPOB clash in Rivers

    — 13th September 2017

    •Tension in Aba over row From Tony John, Port Harcourt and Okey Sampson, Aba Two persons were feared dead and scores  wounded, yesterday,  when supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)  and  soldiers clashed in Oyigbo, capital of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. Daily Sun gathered that the clash started at the…

  • Nigeria’s aviation industry, world’s most hostile –Senate

    — 13th September 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja  The Senate yesterday listed Nigeria’s aviation sector as one of the most hostile environments in the world. This was even as some unemployed pilots in the country have cried out to the red chamber to bail them out of joblessness through legislations that will turn the sector around. Senate’s assessment of…

  • Aiteo Vice Chairman denies link with Diezani

    — 13th September 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Executive Chairman of Aiteo Group, Mr. Benedict Peters, has denied buying property and luxury furnishings for the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, in return for contracts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). A statement by the Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Aiteo Group, Mr. Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, quoted Peters…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share