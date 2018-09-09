Buhari, Jonathan and I: Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba, opens up

You have been off public view since you left office as Inspector General of Police in 2015. What happened?

Truly, I have been off public view, but it was for good reasons. I needed to rest after a meritorious service to Nigeria. You can recall that I left office few days after the 2015 general elections. However, I was extremely happy and glad that my retirement came at a time the police were being showered with accolades from local and international organizations for the great role in the 2015 elections. Police were praised for their neutrality at the 2015 polls. The international community confessed that it was the first time the police played a professional role in Nigerian elections. No one accused us of changing results neither were we accused of aiding or abetting electoral malpractices or violence. The height of it all was that envoys of foreign countries in Nigeria visited the Force headquarters one after another to congratulate and appreciate our efforts. The Peace Committee, which was made up of eminent and highly respected Nigerians also congratulated us for the good job we did. I was deeply proud and fulfilled then to have been part of Nigerian Police Force. Someone asked me few days after I left office, if I will still serve in the police in the next world, and I convincingly answered yes. My reason was that the police is a noble profession that had given me joy and peace of mind. I found peace, love, enormous blessings and responsibilities in the Nigerian Police. I am extremely grateful and happy that I served in the Force. However, there was several allegations by those who lost the elections that I betrayed them. But as a trained police officer, I kept my cool because I knew that nothing like that happened. I believed they would know the truth in time to come.

Your accusers have alleged that you worked secretly for the success of Muhammadu Buhari at the polls. They also accused you of flouting protocol by your going to the airport to receive a President-elect when you are still answerable to a sitting president. What is your reaction to these allegations?

There were many allegations, but they were false and baseless. I wish they could give me examples or instances that such things happened. Some of them alleged that I quickly switched loyalty after Jonathan lost the election. That was totally untrue. I will love them to tell me how and when I did that. They should also substantiate claims of hobnobbing with the then President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari. I am a gentleman to the core, a trained policeman who has given his best to the service of Nigeria. It is unfair for someone to make such allegation against me. They alleged that I went to the airport to welcome Buhari who was President-elect then. Remember that a sitting IGP doesn’t travel alone. He must go with orderlies, escorts and some close senior police officers. So, they should provide videos to justify their allegations. Besides I can’t be stupid or careless enough to go to the airport to welcome a President-elect when there is a sitting President. I have worked in the Presidential Villa for years and I have mastered presidential protocols and I also know and appreciate the powers in the office of the president. So, it will be unfair to say that someone like me that knows the truth and protocols will violate it. I was in charge of Mobile escort in the Presidential Villa for one year between 1994 and 1995. I was later appointed Aide de Camp (Police) to the then First Lady.