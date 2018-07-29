Buhari will on Monday attend the Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit, which will deliberate on common security threats to countries in West Africa and members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS)

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Lome, Republic of Togo, to participate in two high-level meetings.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari Governors Ben Ayade and Abubakar Bello of Cross River and Niger States, respectively, will accompany the president to the meeting.

Others on the delegation are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau; and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.