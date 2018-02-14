Buhari, Jega others to lead discussions at Lagos-Kano economic summit

• Lagos establishes 4 emergency response units, fire station

Chukwudi Nweje

President Muhammadu Buhari is among dignitaries listed to discuss the strategic importance of collaboration among key institutions to national development at the first Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit.

The summit, which is scheduled to hold at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe, Lagos, between February 28 and March 1, 2018, will focus on thematic areas such as security, governance, ease of doing business, agriculture, tourism, internally generated revenue, education and infrastructure in key areas of power, transportation and urban waste management.

Aside president Buhari, other discussants at the summit are the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; former national chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega and development expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, among others

Addressing a joint press briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa yesterday, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the summit and Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade, said the summit was designed to create awareness on the investment climate and policy thrust of both Lagos and Kano states’ governments, as well as create a platform for dialogue for potential investors, with the overall objectives of national development.

Also, the state government yesterday expanded emergency response unit (ERU) with the approval of four additional points for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in four different divisions across the state and a new fire station.

The new ERU approved by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will be located at Badagry, Costain, Epe and Ikorodu areas, respectively, while the fire station will be located at Ijegun area of the state.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Seye Oladejo, who made the announcement during a quarterly stakeholders’ meeting of emergency responders at Alausa, Ikeja, on the review of the Lagos State Emergency Response Plan (ERP), said the decision to locate a new fire station at Ijegun was informed by the determination of the government to prevent a reoccurrence of the recent fire incident that gutted a tank farm at Ijegun Ibasa in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos.