Home / Cover / Buhari is alive and well-Presidency

Buhari is alive and well-Presidency

— 22nd January 2017

The Presidency last night refuted speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari was in a terrible health condition that could lead to his death, saying the president was well and alive.

The presidency spoke through the two media aides of the president on media and publicity namely Mr. Femi Adesina who’s the Special Adviser and Mallam Garba Shehu who’s the Senior Special Assistant.

In his reaction to the speculations on his Twitter handle, Adesina thanked all those who wished the president well while asking for the Grace of God for repentance on all those who carried the rumors.

He said: “Best wishes to all who wish PMB well. As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grace to repent.” Also reacting to speculations concerning the health of the president, Shehu, in a message he posted on twitter @GarShehu said: “The president cannot be holidaying in the United Kingdom and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. ”

He added that Buhari “was unlike a past president who was ‎at Ota with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in Washington DC, being in two places at the same time.”

It will be recalled that president Buhari left Nigeria on Thursday for United Kingdom on a medical vacation. The nature of his sickness was not disclosed but the presidency called it a routine medical checkup

 

About author

Philip Nwosu

