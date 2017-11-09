Buhari inaugurates Armed Forces council meeting

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Armed Forces Council at the State House, Abuja to consider matters of great concern to the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The last Armed Forces Council Meeting was held on July 17, 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer to the Minister of Defence, Col. Tukur Gusau, and handed out to State House Correspondents after the inauguration, said there was need to convene the meeting in order to consider matters of great concern to the Army.

“The Armed Forces Council was established by CAP A20 of Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and Section 4 of the Armed Forces Act to among other things be responsible under the general authourity of Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for command, discipline and administration of, and for all other matters related to the Armed Forces,” Gusau said.

He said some of the matters considered include the ratifications of the National Defence Policy 2017 (Revised), Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service Officers 2017 (Revised) and Harmonized Terms and Condition of Service Soldiers/Ratings/Armen 2017 (Revised) amongst others.

“Considering several transformations in terms of development as well as security challenges that have taken place in Nigeria, it is believed that the ratification of these documents will enable the Armed Forces cope with the ever changing contemporary security challenges.

“It will also help to enhance welfare, command, discipline and administration of the Armed Forces as well as policy framework governing the conduct of security and defence in Nigeria.”