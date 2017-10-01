The Sun News
Home / National / Buhari in Maiduguri…marks Oct 1 with troops

Buhari in Maiduguri…marks Oct 1 with troops

— 1st October 2017

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has visited troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno capital, the first since he became the president.

Buhari who arrived the Military Command and Control Centre (MCCC) Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri, headquarters of the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast at about 11:47am in a military chopper warned military and security agencies in the country to stand firm against violent separatists.

“You will be the biggest casulty if Nigeria divides into many parts,” the president warns. He said those agitating for break-up of Nigeria did not know what it means to be nationalistic.

“Those that are making noise for the instability of this country were not born during the civil war. They didn’t know what it means to be a nationalist in this country. I am here to greet you, to thank you and to tell you that it is one of the best service in this country that you have done so far.

