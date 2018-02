Agaju Madugba, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Katsina on Thursday evening in a fleet of three presidential jets and two presidential helicopters.

Buhari was en route to his Daura hometown on a private visit over the recent demise of two of his nieces.

The Nigerian Air Force presidential jet conveying the President touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, at 4.30 p.m.

The two other jets had arrived earlier, conveying an advance party of Buhari’s entourage.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, and the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, were among dignitaries at the airport to receive the President.

One of the presidential helicopters later took Buhari on the 70 kilometres journey to Daura.