From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the Ju’maat prayers with six state governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The six governors, all from the north thereafter accompanied him to his residence where they met behind closed doors.

Those in attendance included Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe); Mohammed Abdullahi (Bauchi); and Yahaya Bello (Kogi). The President was joined at the meeting with the governors by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The reason for the meeting was not known as at press time as none of the governors spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.