BUHARI

Buhari, IGP Idris meet in Aso Rock

— 25th July 2018

ldris meets Osinbajo, service chiefs  with Abba Kyari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met behind closed-doors with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came a few hours after news broke that security operatives laid a siege on the residences of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

IGP Idris did not speak with State House correspondents after the meeting he had with President Buhari.

The Presidency has yet to issue a statement on the meeting at the time of filing this report.

The police high command had, on Monday, invited Saraki again for questioning over the recent Offa robbery.

The police had asked Saraki to report on Tuesday at 8:00a.m. but he had not complied with the directive as of the time the police boss was meeting President Buhari.

His failure to honour the invitation forced the police to issue a statement threatening to use all legal means to get him.

Minister of Defence Monsur Dan-Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, were later seen at 5:15pm leaving the office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari while the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris later met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alone.

They did not take questions from journalists.

