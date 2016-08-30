The Sun News
30th August 2016 - Up, up private schools; down, down public institutions
30th August 2016 - Govt trains MDAs’ budget, planning officers
30th August 2016 - NAMA retirees draw battle line with agency over eviction
30th August 2016 - PDP leadership tussle: Sheriff remains chairman till 2018 –Ojougboh
30th August 2016 - Buhari has  no preferred candidate in Ondo -Presidency
30th August 2016 - APGA promises less tax, end to touts in govt
30th August 2016 - Obaseki’s wife solicits Ijaw votes
30th August 2016 - Ize-Iyamu laments neglect of Edo North
30th August 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: PDP cries out: APC using police against our members
30th August 2016 - Ofem Martina 07058701827
88676126_Mcc0068068DT_News.Colin_Freeman_interview_with_Nigerian_President_Muhammadu_Buhari-xlarge_trans++RmcLc_VwZsc7wOtCMsK22uVpSgDomDLZ8AADwsgaFEo

Buhari has  no preferred candidate in Ondo -Presidency

— 30th August 2016

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has assured all 24 aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s primaries in Ondo State,  that President Muhammadu Buhari has no preferred candidate.
This is even as it has warned 10 of the aspirants yet to sign undertaking with the State Security Service to be of good conduct for the elections and to do so before the expiration of the deadline.
This is coming on the heels of  the crisis of confidence rocking the state chapter of the  APC.
Addressing newsmen after a closed door meeting with the aspirants of the party,  the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,  Babachir Lawal, said the discussions were peaceful and fruitful.
He said, “We expect that all the aspirants will work hard to win the votes of delegates. In the tradition of APC, we expect that there will be no inducement of delegates or coercion”, he said.
Lawal also assured of adequate deployment of security operatives for the primaries, warning that government would deal decisively with anyone who breaches the peace.
He urged the aspirants to unite behind whoever emerges as the candidate saying, “soon, Ondo state would become an APC state”.
“We understand that tension is high due to some underlying factors. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has assured the government and we believe them that everything will be done to ensure that elections are free and fair and we know that no official of the party would do anything to give undue advantage to any aspirant over others.
National Secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni also restated the position of its leadership to providea level-playing field for all aspirants.
He said, “This party is committed to providing free and fair election because the calibre of members that we are sending to conduct this primary election are up to the task”.

Latest

cairo ojougboh2

PDP leadership tussle: Sheriff remains chairman till 2018 –Ojougboh

— 30th August 2016

By TaiwoAmodu  [email protected]) Dr Cairo Ojougboh is the deputy national chairman of the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the People Democratic Party, (PDP).  In this interview, the former national vice-chairman, South-south justifies the claim of the former Borno State governor to the office of national chairman of the main opposition party in the country….

  • Osaro ‎Onaiwu

    APGA promises less tax, end to touts in govt

    — 30th August 2016

    Standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu has promised that his administration would ensure less taxation as against the current multiple taxation being experienced by Edo people. He also vowed to disband touts (popularly called agbero) operation as way to encourage both large and small scale businesses in the state. The…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Obaseki’s wife solicits Ijaw votes

    — 30th August 2016

    Wife of the APC candidate, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has appealed to her brothers and sisters from the Izon extraction to team up and support her as one of their own, by voting for her husband in the September 10 election. She said the Izon people as well as the riverine communities in Edo State were…

  • Ize Iyamu3

    Ize-Iyamu laments neglect of Edo North

    — 30th August 2016

    The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has lamented the neglect of Edo North by the state government in the last eight years, in spite of the fact that Governor Adams Oshiomhole comes from the area. Speaking at a campaign rally in Ogbona in Etsako Central local government area, he said…

  • Idris-Ibrahim-IGP-e1467408030605

    Edo Guber Watch: PDP cries out: APC using police against our members

    — 30th August 2016

    Less than two weeks to the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm on the persistent use of the Police by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate, unlawfully arrest , detain and torture its members. The PDP, in a statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, called the…

  • NCC

    Reactions trail 9% communication tax bill

    — 30th August 2016

    …Over 60m Nigerians may not access internet connectivity Stories Olabisi Olaleye [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 More stakeholders in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT), have kicked against the nine per cent communication service tax bill, waitng for the public reading at the National Assembly (NASS). This bill, when passed into law,  would add to more drain…

  • Custom controller

    41 banned items: Over N1bn worth of rice trapped in Cotonou warehouses

    — 30th August 2016

    …Importers incur huge losses as banks intensify recovery efforts By Isaac Anumihe Over 50 million bags of imported rice, worth about N1 billion,  are now trapped in various warehouses in Cotonou, Benin Republic, since the Federal Government began implementation of the ban on foreign rice in Nigeria. Several importers who violated the government’s import restrictions are…

  • CBN gov

    Q2: Currency-in-circulation drops to N1.685trn

    — 30th August 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The cash crunch starring Nigerians in the face has been blamed on the decline in vault cash as currency-in-circulation fell to N1.685 trillion. This is contained in the Economic Report for the Second Quarter of the year just released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The apex bank noted that there…

  • Katsina-State-Governor-Aminu-Bello-Masari

    Niger Delta leaders used oil money as ‘pocket money’ – Masari

    — 30th August 2016

    Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari urged Niger Delta leaders to come clean on how they have spent oil money allocated to the region over the years. “For six years,” Masari said, “we had a Niger Delta president. Let us see what difference he made in six years when he was president. When the…

