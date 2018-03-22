The Sun News
Home / Politics / Buhari has failed Nigerians, can't take credit for his own failure – Fayose

Buhari has failed Nigerians, can’t take credit for his own failure – Fayose

— 22nd March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has described the abduction of the Dapchi school girls as evidence of the failure of the Buhari administration, declaring that “the President cannot take credit for his own failure.”

The Governor said there was no basis for the ruling APC to applaud the President’s “claim of bringing back home those innocent Dapchi Girls that ought not to have been abducted in the first place if not for the government’s laxity.”

In a press statement by Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka on Thursday, the Governor said:

“The abduction and return of the girls took place without resistance is a sign that the APC led Federal Government has lost the war against insurgency, the basis for which it came to power. It is also a clear indication that Nigerians can no longer depend on the clueless government for their safety.”

“It is obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government has failed to protect Nigerians, if its electoral promises is anything to go by and one wonders the basis for the party to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim of bringing back home those innocent Dapchi Girls that ought not to have been abducted in the first place if not for the government’s laxity.

“Most importantly, that the abduction and return of the girls took place without resistance is a sign that the APC led federal government has lost the war against insurgency, the basis for which it came to power. It is also a clear indication that Nigerians can no longer depend on the clueless government for their safety.

“The way and manner the Dapchi girls were abducted and returned is a clear demonstration that the federal government is fooling itself and not Nigerians as the whole process is shrouded in secrecy, raising more questions than answers.

“The removal of military checkpoints in Dapchi ahead of the abduction, as confirmed by Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam, clearly shows the complicity of the federal government and some individuals profiting from the whole saga.

“Despite security alerts by the locals, the military looked the other way, which necessitated the damning report by the Amnesty International.

“To the amazement of Nigerians, 24 hours after, the abductors brought back the girls. I believe the true story of this Dapchi abduction will be told one day.

“I wish to identify with the families of the returned Dapchi girls and sympathize with those of the deceased.

“It is obvious that this present APC operates by propaganda, I urge Nigerians not to lose hope as help is on the way.”

