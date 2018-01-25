The Sun News
Latest
25th January 2018 - Buhari hails Amosun at 60
25th January 2018 - Plot against Saraki thickens
25th January 2018 - SGF stops Shittu from distributing Buhari’s campaign caps at FEC meeting
25th January 2018 - Atiku, Fayose meet over 2019
25th January 2018 - Nigeria in coma –Wike
25th January 2018 - The cookie has crumbled
25th January 2018 - NNPC nets $3.73bn from offshore crude sales
25th January 2018 - GDP growth to accelerate to 2.1% in 2018 – Afrinvest
25th January 2018 - Enugu electricity station to gulp N200m
25th January 2018 - NSCDC impounds 8 trucks diverting petrol to Benin Republic
Home / National / Buhari hails Amosun at 60

Buhari hails Amosun at 60

— 25th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun on his 60th birthday.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, that Buhari described Amosun as “a visionary political leader, legislator and administrator, whose foray into public service continues to stimulate and inspire the younger generation, on the value of patriotism and the beauty of selflessly living for the good of humanity.Buhari joins all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and citizens of Ogun State to felicitate with Amosun.”
President Buhari expressed the belief that Amosun’s rich experience in the private sector, broadmindedness, wise counsels and penchant for always treading the path of peace and greater good for majority contributed to the stability enjoyed in his state and the attendant developmental strides in education, health and security.
“As a second term governor, president Buhari affirms that Amosun’s courage and pacesetting strides in pushing for improved life for the underprivileged and unrelenting position on the unity and stability of Nigeria are legacies that posterity will continually remember and celebrate. The president prays that the Almighty God will bless Amosun, grant him more years of good health, strength and wisdom to serve his country,” Adesina said.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari hails Amosun at 60

— 25th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun on his 60th birthday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, that Buhari described Amosun as “a visionary political leader, legislator and administrator, whose foray into public service continues to stimulate and…

  • Plot against Saraki thickens

    — 25th January 2018

    •Gov, minister, senators meet to perfect plan Fred Itua, Abuja Strong indications emerged, yesterday, that plans to impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki, have reached an advanced stage, with meetings held and key players named on the roles they are expected to play. Investigations by Daily Sun have, however, revealed that the move may fail, as…

  • SGF stops Shittu from distributing Buhari’s campaign caps at FEC meeting

    — 25th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, stopped the Minister of of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, from distributing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign fez caps at the Federal Executive Council meeting, yesterday. Shittu, who put on the cap with the inscription ‘Continuity ‘19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo,’ brought a Ghana-Must-Go bag containing the…

  • Atiku, Fayose meet over 2019

    — 25th January 2018

    •PDP’s interest’ll override personal ambition, says Ekiti gov Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has visited Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on his presidential ambition in 2019. Atiku defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in November 2017. Feelers from the meeting indicated that Atiku may reach a pact with Fayose. Speaking…

  • Nigeria in coma –Wike

    — 25th January 2018

    •Decries FG’s refusal to release funds for Bonny-Bodo Road Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared yesterday that Nigeria is in coma and only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can salvage the country. This was just as former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, also declared he has the capacity to revive Nigeria’s…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share