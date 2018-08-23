Buhari hails 2 honest security men at Lagos airport

“It was not until 90 minutes later that an officer of Halogen Security, on duty at the airport, called the couple, to come for the retrieved bag.”

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed two security men, Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel, who returned a handbag filled with valuables forgotten at the Murtala Muhammed Airport by an American returnee.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, charged Nigerians to emulate them and noted that such conduct reflects “the new Nigeria that we all desire.”

The statement explained that, “a Lagos-based medical doctor, Banji Oyegbami, had met a family returning from America at the airport on August 18, 2018, and in the process of loading their luggage into the car of their host, the handbag of the returnee’s wife fell, unknown to anyone.

“It was not until 90 minutes later that an officer of Halogen Security, on duty at the airport, called the couple, to come for the retrieved bag.

“When the bag was eventually collected, the contents, including a handsome amount of American dollars, phone, wrist watch, and other valuables were intact. The grateful couple offered a generous gift, but Messrs Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel, declined, saying they were merely doing their duties.”

