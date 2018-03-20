The Sun News
Buhari greets Germany's Angela Merkel on re-election

Buhari greets Germany’s Angela Merkel on re-election

— 20th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on her re-election for another term.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that President Buhari, in a letter to the German leader, said he was “Most delighted to learn of the successful conclusion of the inter-Party negotiations to form a new Government after the last election in Germany.”

President Buhari told Chancellor Merkel that her victory “is a testimony of your hard-work, competence and trust of the German people, qualities which are much admired in many parts of the world especially here in Africa.”

Stressing that, “We greatly value your humanity and concern for refugees,” Buhari said wishing her and he new Cabinet, “a successful new term of office.”

According to President Buhari, “We look forward to greater cooperation between our two countries as we strive to confront shared challenges.”

Buhari greets Germany's Angela Merkel on re-election

— 20th March 2018

