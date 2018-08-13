– The Sun News
FAROMBI

Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80

— 13th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and founder of the Refreshing Ministries International, Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, on his 80th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari extolled Farombi’s loyalty and commitment to the preaching and teaching of the gospel, “especially with the establishment of the 10-year-old Refreshing Ministries International, which inspires preachers across the world and provides trainings on best practices in spreading the love and truth of Jesus Christ.”

President Buhari affirmed that the prayers of  the faithful and spiritual leaders in Nigeria, like Farombi, and the preaching of the undiluted word of God has immeasurably contributed to the oneness of the country, further appreciating him for his love, wisdom and resourcefulness.

The President said he joins the Christian community in Nigeria and abroad, family members, friends and Farombi’s co-workers in the vineyard in celebrating the grace of God upon his life, which separated him early for a life of sacrifice, service and charity.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will pour more grace upon His servant for longer life, good health and strength to continue serving the nation and humanity.

