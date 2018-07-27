– The Sun News
Buhari govt. incompetent, divisive – Sule Lamido
27th July 2018 - Buhari lauds Armed Forces on fight against insurgency
27th July 2018 - IRI tasks PDP, APC, others on good governance in Ebonyi
27th July 2018 - Osun APC primary: I bear no grudge against my colleagues – Osun Speaker
27th July 2018 - Inadequate funding responsible for outbreak of diseases in Nigeria – NMA
27th July 2018 - Osun: Aggrieved PDP aspirants urge NWC to revoke Adeleke’s candidacy
27th July 2018 - IRI, USAID plans constituency outreaches for political parties in Bauchi
27th July 2018 - FERMA to rehabilitate 5km Auchi Poly road
27th July 2018 - CCNN nets N3.2b profit after tax in 2017
27th July 2018 - Enugu Assembly goes on recess
BUHARI

Buhari govt. incompetent, divisive – Sule Lamido

— 27th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A former governor of Jigawa State and Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has described the President Moahammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress(APC) government as the ‘worst thing to have happened to Nigeria’.

Lamido, who was in Bayelsa as part of his campaign to win the PDP Presidential ticket stated on Thursday evening that, said the APC had failed on his major campaign promises.

According to him the government has created more division in Nigeria with wanton killings in several states of the federation and the government has no answer.

He said rather than focus on the fight against corruption, the APC led government has been blackmailing and dehumanising members of the PDP.

Lamido who accused the Muhammadu Buhari government of displaying crass incompetence and condoling impunity said only the PDP can salvage Nigeria.

His words, “Everybody is just doing what they like in the government. There is nobody you can hold accountable in the government.

“This is a government that has no idea, no focus, which is incompetent, divisive and evil. This country belongs to all of us. Nigeria is for all Nigerians.

“There is no second class citizen in Nigeria. In the Nigeria of today there is so much impunity in government. The level of theft in NNPC is unheard of, they loot, and they drain and suck our blood like leeches.

“I did not come to beg but to make agreement. We are all PDP people. We have been there from 1998 to date. We have been consistent. We have been steadfast.

“Nigeria can only be saved by PDP. My coming to Bayelsa is coming home to see my brothers and sisters. Ahead of us is a big task to save Nigeria and restore brotherhood in the country. Only PDP has the capacity to save Nigeria. I and you share the same concern.”

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson in his response urged Nigerians to continued to have faith in the PDP has the party has learnt its lesson.

He noted that the party remained the best option to salvage Nigeria and return it to the path of progress.

Speaking on the forthcoming Presidential primaries, Dickson commended the national leadership of the party for galvanising support and making the party attractive to those that left it and have returned back.

He expressed confidence that the party would conduct a transparent and credible presidential primary that would produce an acceptable candidate.

Governor Dickson urged all aspirants to be ready to queue behind whose emerges as the candidate so that the party can formed a united front for the task to save Nigeria.

 

 

