Nigerians are tired of the APC and SDP is the alternative, SDP will win, govern well, unify Nigerians and Nigeria will be at peace again.

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned that any attempt to unleash the anti-corruption forces on him by the current administration will be tantamount to witch-hunting for indicating interest to run against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is running on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

READ ALSO: SDP picks Iwo indigene as guber candidate

Why are you running for the presidency in 2019?

I want to assure the people of the federal republic of Nigeria that my seeking to run for the office of the president is not driven by ambition. I have been in politics for nearly 40 years, I have been a senator, I had the opportunity of been the chairman of MAMSA, mobilising Nigerians for democracy and I succeeded in doing that in 1993 when we had the freest, fairest and most credible election on June 12, 1993. I had the opportunity of serving the minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, minister of Information and Culture, minister of Co-operation and Integration in Africa and Political Adviser to the president of Nigeria. Having advised other presidents, I now want to advice myself.

Every patriotic Nigerian with the sense of compassion knows that the country needs to be rescued. The nation is going through a very difficult time, unprecedented insecurity across the land, people killing with such horrible intensity, and the inhuman ways in which it is done. We however want to assure Nigerians that if we work together, we can give the country the right leadership, Nigerians are wonderful people that want to live together, the security will not only improve but also be a thing of the past. We lived together and related together in the past but today, we claim to love God and our religion but don’t love our neighbours. What is going on now is not religious, but a real horrible contest for control of resources in Nigeria, particularly the land resources and the people of Nigeria will not take it. We are firm and resolute because there are no second class citizens. We are all first class citizens of the federal republic of Nigeria. Our Constitution says that the security and welfare of the people is the primary purpose of government. Any government under any rulership that cannot secure Nigerians and ensure that Nigeria is peaceful and secured, is not worthy to even be called a government. Therefore, Nigerians are tired of the APC and SDP is the alternative, SDP will win, govern well, unify Nigerians and Nigeria will be at peace again.

Don’t you think that others with similar ambition from the coalition of political parties which your party is signatory to will be a threat to your ambition?

Asking this question means that you have not really studied the meaning of that coalition. The coalition is not a fusion of the parties; it is not even a merger of the parties but an alliance of the parties. What it means is that the parties are still distinct. Because we want to capture a number of states, the parties decided to cooperate. We feel that this administration under the APC has performed woefully, they also know that Nigerians are waiting to vote them out based on their performance, they design all kinds of things so that sometime somewhere, and they may escape. We want to make it so robustly massive, a mass movement, so that it can only take the devil itself to rig the elections in 2019.